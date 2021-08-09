Watch now: 11 observations from the first 2 weeks of Chicago Bears training camp

The Chicago Bears are 10 practices into training camp with the preseason opener against the Miami Dolphins five days away. The Bears have a lot of work ahead before the Sept. 12 season opener against the Los Angeles Rams in Inglewood, Calif.

But after those 10 practices, including four in pads, we have started to learn a lot more about the team’s strengths and greatest areas of concern. The Bears have a day off Monday, then will return to the practice fields at Halas Hall on Tuesday morning.

In the meantime, here are 11 nuggets of insight and analysis to chew on as training camp rolls on.

1. The need for speed

During a team period last week at Halas Hall, rookie quarterback Justin Fields couldn’t find anything open down the field, felt the pass rush closing in and let his instincts activate his legs. Off he went.

In an all-out sprint, Fields shot across the line of scrimmage into the open field and turned a near sack on third-and-12 into a 13-yard pickup. With a trio of defenders charging, Fields then dug into his baseball background and hit the ground with a textbook slide.

“I was thinking about baseball actually when I was sliding,” he said. “Stealing second base.”

That was a prime example of the playmaking potential Fields has, the ability to use his elite speed to bail the Bears offense out of a jam. A series later, Fields tucked and bolted again, this time producing a 7-yard gain on a fourth-and-7 play that was gummed up.

The next day, during the Bears Family Fest practice at Soldier Field, Fields drew an impressed gasp from fans with a similar sprint away from trouble and into the open field.

No wonder Bears coach Matt Nagy is so bullish on how the rookie’s running ability eventually can become a weapon in the offense.

“When you have designed runs and you have plays that break down, he can just make anybody on the field not catch him,” Nagy said. “That’s a pretty good strength that a lot of guys don’t have. I say that jokingly, but at the same time, that’s a huge weapon.”

No wonder Andy Dalton took a moment in a team meeting earlier this spring to express his awe with Fields’ wheels.

“What’s it like,” Dalton asked Fields, “to run a 4.4(-second 40-yard dash)?”

Fields’ speed is special. Plain and simple. And when he gets his inevitable promotion to become the Bears starting quarterback, the offense will have an added dimension because of that.

Fields comes to the NFL with a reputation for understanding how to be a pocket passer, aware that his running ability is a weapon while also not relying on it prematurely or unnecessarily.

Still, Nagy knows Fields’ ability to turn a sack into a first down will make his offense look better. (After converting the fourth-and-7 in practice last week, Fields followed two plays later with a touchdown pass to Javon Wims.)

Nagy also knows he will have a chance to enhance his playbook with designed runs for Fields, who should eventually become a threat for the Bears in short-yardage and red-zone situations.

Fields understands running at the NFL level is a new test. In two years at Ohio State, he turned 218 rushing attempts into 867 yards with 15 touchdowns. But even with the security of knowing he won’t get hit in training camp practices, Fields acknowledged he is learning how things will be different for him as a runner in the pros.

“Trust me, I already know,” Fields said. “I’m still scarred from that Clemson hit (in last season’s Sugar Bowl). Literally every time I tuck the ball down and run, I’m thinking about getting out of bounds or getting down. There are of course going to be times when you have to try to fight for extra yardage. But I’m definitely smarter and trying to protect myself more.”

Right. “That Clemson hit.” It was a nasty shot from Tigers linebacker James Skalski that shook up Fields during a national semifinal last winter, leaving the quarterback with agonizing pain in his right shoulder, ribs and hip. He needed a numbing injection in the medical tent immediately after but gritted through the discomfort and missed only one play.

Fields threw a touchdown pass two snaps later and was the game’s offensive MVP after throwing for 385 yards and six touchdowns and running for 42 yards.

Fields vividly remembers that hit and will try to use it as a learning experience without losing his fearless and aggressive mindset as a runner. To that end, Nagy knows he must keep Fields in the right mindset.

“Just get down a little sooner,” Nagy said. “Sometimes that’s hard when you’re running the football.”

Nagy also appreciates Fields’ underrated ability to slide smoothly. Nagy was on the Philadelphia Eagles coaching staff for four seasons while Michael Vick was there. And while Vick may be the only quarterback Nagy has worked with who was faster than Fields, Vick didn’t really have the sliding thing mastered.

“He’s one of the most gifted athletes in the history of this world,” Nagy said, “and he couldn’t slide. Didn’t know how. We had to get the Slip ‘N’ Slide out in practice with Michael. That’s a true story.”

That won’t be necessary with Fields. And as the first two weeks of camp have shown, when he gets loose, it can be fun to watch.

“It’s exciting when he pulls the ball down, seeing his athletic ability and how he moves and how he can run,” receiver Allen Robinson said. “I’m definitely excited to see him get that opportunity against another opponent when he can actually break a long one.”

2. ‘We all feel it’

Many Bears fans seem to have their fingers in their ears when the topic of Dalton’s value as a starter comes up. The 33-year-old quarterback is here only temporarily, a placeholder until Fields is deemed ready to take over the huddle. Most of Chicago wants Fields’ time to arrive yesterday, eager to see him develop in game action and showcase his speed, arm strength and deep-ball accuracy.

But whether the outside world wants to hear it or not, Dalton has instilled a noticeable sense of calm and confidence into the Bears offense through the first two weeks of training camp. The 11th-year veteran has emphasized the value for him of having organized team activities and minicamp in the spring to learn the offense, develop timing with his pass catchers and generally become more acclimated with what’s being asked of him. In turn, players and coaches have responded to Dalton’s low-maintenance personality and self-assured deportment.

Nagy noted last week that Dalton already has “full control of this offense” and is more than ready to lead the Bears into the season. Offensive coordinator Bill Lazor, who was Dalton’s quarterbacks coach with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2016 and his coordinator in 2017 and 2018, echoed Nagy’s sentiments and praised Dalton’s “firm command.”

“We all feel it,” Lazor said. “Coaches, players, the people around. You’re talking about a guy who has been through a lot. When you’re a quarterback with as much experience as Andy has had, you’ve been fooled by the defense many times and hopefully learned from it. Which I think he’s proven he has.

“He has also figured out some things you can do to take control. And I think right now everyone is feeling that his experience brings some confidence with it. That’s rubbing off on a lot of people.”

3. Venting session

When Nick Foles finished his 10-minute news conference last week, there was a sense of surprise inside the media room at Halas Hall.

What the heck just happened?

Had Foles just attempted to skewer Nagy as an inept overseer of the Bears offense? Was he taking passive-aggressive shots at the Bears coaching staff and front office while simultaneously handing out brochures for other teams around the league that might be interested in his services?

“Calculated,” one league source said of Foles’ passionate question-and-answer session with reporters. “It was like he rolled a grenade into the room and then just casually walked out.”

Foles hadn’t spoken to reporters since before his Week 10 start against the Minnesota Vikings last fall. As you may recall, he suffered a nasty hip/glute injury in the final minute of that game and left the field on the back of a cart. So much had happened in his world since then.

After the bye week, the Bears replaced Foles as their starting quarterback with Mitch Trubisky, and Foles threw only one pass the rest of the season — an incompletion in garbage time of the Bears’ 41-17 blowout win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in late December.

In March, after Trubisky’s contract expired, the Bears signed Dalton to a one-year, $10 million deal, an obvious vote of no confidence in Foles.

Six weeks later, the team traded up to draft Fields at No. 11.

That suddenly left Foles in an unusual position: a former Super Bowl MVP bumped down to the No. 3 rung on the quarterback depth chart. And while many outsiders expressed in the spring and into training camp how cool it was to have such an accomplished veteran holding down the third-string job, Foles hadn’t offered his say. On anything.

As a result, what was frequently overlooked or glossed over was the reality that Foles had dropped to No. 3 barely a year after the Bears traded a fourth-round pick and picked up his expensive contract with the belief he could become a reliable starter.

That experiment failed. Badly.

After his brilliant debut in relief of Trubisky during the Bears’ 30-26 comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons, Foles made seven starts and posted a 79.6 passer rating in those games. He was sacked 18 times, committed seven turnovers and led only 10 touchdown drives in the 76 possessions he oversaw.

Somehow, no one within Halas Hall — not Nagy, not general manager Ryan Pace, not anyone else on the Bears coaching staff — has ever offered much of an explanation for what specifically went wrong or why the team’s belief in Foles as the starter had proved so misguided.

Foles was asked directly last week how he explains his 2020 struggles.

“There are a lot of reasons that I can’t talk about, to be honest with you,” he said. “It’s one thing to create something. It’s another thing to know when not to speak about something. And this isn’t the right time or place to speak about it.”

Suddenly, though, the door was open for Foles to continue blowing off steam.

He publicly touted his resolve and on-field sharpness.

“The version of me right now is much better than the version that played in the Super Bowl (in 2018), I’ll tell you that,” Foles said. “And I’m confident in that. So put that through your mind.”

He practically begged for Frank Reich and the Indianapolis Colts to give him a call to address their quarterback needs.

“Frank Reich is one of my favorite, if not favorite, coaches of all time,” Foles said. “He understands me as a player. He understands me as a person. … You all watched the 2017 season and the playoffs where he changed the offense and built it around me. And you all saw what happened.”

Foles insinuated pretty sharply that Nagy hadn’t set him up properly for success a year ago.

“I’ve shown what I can do,” he said. “I’ve shown it in the right situations. A player wants to be in the right situation where he’s running what he wants to run and doing it the way he wants to do it, in complement to the coaching staff.”

With a combination of frustration and self-confidence, Foles continued dropping more read-between-the-lines grenades.

“When you have a great coaching staff, it’s something special,” he said. “A big reason we were great in Philly is we had a great coaching staff. We did really well. They put us in position to succeed and it showed. I think everyone can say it showed.”

What about the chance to run the Bears’ third-team offense?

“That’s the beauty sometimes of being (the No. 3 quarterback) is you can sort of do your own thing. Because they’re focused on the other guys. Which is cool. So I get to be me, which is fun. I think you all have watched. We’ve been dicing it up a little bit.”

Anything else, Nick?

“I know what this game’s about,” he said. “You have to have the whole package as a team. Everyone in there, top down, has to be great. If it’s not great, you’re going to be mediocre. I’ve seen it, I’ve been a part of it. And unfortunately when you’re a quarterback, you’ve got to go through a bunch of the baloney. But that’s part of it.”

Foles might be asked to play a lot this month in preseason games against the Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans. It’s clear he would rather be elsewhere, with a different team and in a more significant role. He has a very limited future with the Bears.

His implications that Nagy deserves a large share of the blame for his struggles last season are notable. If that is also part of the reason Trubisky sputtered out and failed to reach the potential the organization originally saw in him, it’s weighty.

Nagy is starting over in 2021 with Dalton. He’ll eventually turn his full attention to Fields. The Bears coach has been given new opportunities to prove himself. But as Foles’ comments remind us, Nagy’s work with his quarterbacks and the offense must remain under a high-powered microscope.

4. You make the call

We won’t know how much, if any, growth Nagy has made as a play caller until we’re well into October with a large enough sample size to gauge the progress of the offense. But that’s among the many things Nagy has on his self-improvement checklist for 2021. Shortly after training camp began, he was asked how specifically he hopes to be a sharper play caller this season.

“For me,” Nagy said, “when you struggle like we did last year and you go through that funk, it’s not fair if I just look at the players and say, ‘Ah, the players aren’t doing what we’re supposed to do. It’s not the play calls, etc.’ (Last year) we were in a funk.

“At the same time, I do have a lot of belief and confidence in myself and the way I’ve learned when to call plays at certain times. (That’s) personnel-wise, formations, motions, shifts. All that stuff. Then even schematically, it’s relying and trusting in your coaches who are there in between series during the game. I think we got better in communicating on the sideline in between series (last season), which has helped all of us out. So now this year, I need to be able to do that and use that.”

Nagy continues to stress the need for sharp lines of communication between players and coaches and coaches and himself. He understands his responsibility of staying on the same page with his quarterbacks to set up the offense for success.

“Is every play going to be the perfect play call? No,” Nagy said. “That’s not going to happen. And there are times where I tell the players, ‘Listen, there’s going to be a bad play call (sometimes). You’ve got to bail the play caller out, right?’ At the same time, hopefully as coaches we can make a good play call and make it like, hey, here comes Cover-2, you know you’re throwing a reverse nod right down the middle. And we hit it. There’s nothing better than that when it happens.”

5. Turning the page

There’s still a lot of talk around town about the Bears’ 2018 joy ride, that surprising 12-4 run to the division championship in Nagy’s first season as head coach. That year remains a reminder of how electric Chicago can be when the Bears are rolling. And for obvious reasons, it’s a benchmark Nagy’s Bears will be measured against until they surpass that season’s achievements.

But in truth, 2018 is a long, long way back now and has increasingly less relevance with each passing day.

That has been evident during the first week of training camp with so many players and coaches at Halas Hall who weren’t with the organization three seasons ago. Of the 93 players currently on the roster or the PUP or NFI lists, only 16 were with the Bears in 2018.

That means 83% of the current roster had no part in the Bears’ NFC North title, which raised the standards and expectations for 2019 and 2020. Additionally, 15 of the Bears’ 22 current assistant coaches were elsewhere in 2018.

That’s the nature of the NFL, of course, and it’s difficult to draw any grand conclusions from those numbers. Other than to say Nagy’s push to get his team to focus on the now is the right approach. Any “Remember the fun of 2018?” pep talks won’t resonate widely. This is largely a new group in need of new motivation.

6. Idea factory

Count me as a fan of the big blue “takeaway bucket” that new defensive coordinator Sean Desai has introduced as a prop to get his players excited about creating turnovers. The rules are simple: Force a turnover, then promptly deposit the football into the bucket with a bit of dunk-contest flair. It has a chance to catch on, particularly if the Bears make good on their promise to increase their takeaway production from the last two seasons.

Since training camp is a time to experiment and throw out new ideas, the Bears are fiddling with converting from the standard blue laundry bin to an upgraded takeaway bucket that features a youth-sized backboard and rim attached to a medium-sized trash can, all connected to a hand truck.

Unfortunately, that version was quickly broken, and it remains unclear whether the defense will workshop a new form of that model or simply go back to basics.

Here’s another idea for Desai and his defense to consider: The takeaway bucket could have its biggest impact if the Bears keep the balls inside once they’re deposited.

Imagine the challenge of trying to fill that blue bin or a trash can throughout the season. Imagine a tenacious Bears defense having a half-dozen balls in there, then 15, then 20. Perhaps as we get into December, the bucket will become more than just a training camp prop, overflowing with evidence of the team’s takeaway rebirth.

7. ‘He cares’

On the topic of motivation, no player’s tone-setting hustle has been more evident during training camp than running back David Montgomery’s. Montgomery’s practice habits, passion and desire to have a more significant leadership role are leaving an impression.

Tight end Cole Kmet singled out Montgomery as one of the catalysts for the offense, not just as a playmaker but as a guy who approaches every drill, practice rep and meeting with an intense focus.

“You know when he’s in the backfield, he’s going to run his ass off,” Kmet said, “So in return you have to block your ass off. He’s a great leader. He’s not overly vocal by any means, but he’s going to fight for every yard. And that’s something as blockers you love to have.”

During a live-tackling team period Saturday, Montgomery got out of a jam near his goal line, broke several tackles and shot into the open field. Forty yards downfield, he came after safety Marqui Christian with a nasty stiff arm that created a stir and a mini skirmish after the play.

Montgomery, Kmet stressed, is an easy guy to follow.

“He cares about everybody. I think that’s No. 1,” Kmet said. “And No. 2, he just works.”

Montgomery has been vocal about taking on a more significant leadership role this season, a quest centered wholly around his desire to win.

“I’m going into Year 3 and I feel like I can be a vocal guy on this offense and this team,” Montgomery said. “And I feel like my voice, whenever I say something, carries a little bit of weight. I want to be sure I use that in the best way that I can.”

8. The thin line

As many fantasy football owners have pointed out, Montgomery’s production over the final six games of the regular season last year was impressive. In that stretch, he totaled 824 yards from scrimmage and eight touchdowns, sparking an offense that seemed to find itself.

Over those final six games, the Bears averaged 382.2 yards and 30.2 points, huge jumps up from the 300.9 yards and 19.1 points they averaged over the first 10 games. Had the Bears been able to sustain that kind of offensive production over 16 games, they would have ranked ninth in total offense and fifth in points.

Notable, right? And it’s something the Bears should use as a source of encouragement heading into this season.

As for what triggered that breakthrough?

“Our O-line really came together,” general manager Ryan Pace said two weeks ago. “I thought our O-line really stepped up and settled in.”

Added Nagy: “It was really simple for me. We got that offensive line in sync. Done. It was really that easy.”

It was well-documented that the competition level of the defenses the Bears were playing late in the year contributed to that production uptick. Their top two scoring efforts came against the Jaguars (41) and Texans (36), floundering teams that had a combined 5-27 record last season. The Bears also rolled up 397 yards on the road against the Vikings, who finished the year ranked 27th in total defense.

But the internal belief at Halas Hall is the steadiness of the offensive line helped to create more room for Montgomery, more comfort for Trubisky and more trust from the coaching staff. The starting five for those final six contests were Charles Leno and Germain Ifedi at tackle, Cody Whitehair and Alex Bars at guard and Sam Mustipher at center.

Now the Bears’ efforts to replicate that steadiness takes on huge importance but has hit a few major snags. Rookie Teven Jenkins, drafted in April with the hope he would win the starting job at left tackle, has been experiencing back tightness since late July and has yet to be cleared for practice. So the Bears are taking longer looks at other possible Week 1 starters.

Elijah Wilkinson was the top candidate until he wound up on the reserve/COVID-19 list last week. Rookie Larry Borom had his crack at playing left tackle with the first unit but quickly suffered a concussion. Bars and Arlington Hambright have tried to fill in as well.

Ifedi, meanwhile, strained a hip flexor during his conditioning test at the outset of camp and remains on the PUP list. Second-year pro Lachavious Simmons had been the “next man up” at right tackle until he was put into concussion protocol.

Starting guard James Daniels also missed four full practices last week with a quadriceps issue.

Suddenly, the offensive line stability that gave the coaching staff a sense of calm and comfort late last season is diminishing. It’s a real problem as the Bears head into preseason games.

9. Promising development

Keep an eye on second-year edge rusher Trevis Gipson as preseason games begin this week. With lingering uncertainty surrounding Robert Quinn’s ability to stay healthy and play at a high level all season, the Bears defense needs to have backup plans ready to keep the pass rush humming from the outside.

To that end, Gipson’s continued development is significant, and he’s eager to take advantage of whatever chances may be there for him to solidify a bigger role.

“I have a tremendous amount of faith in myself,” Gipson said over the weekend. “And I know the opportunities that will be given to me in the preseason and throughout the season, I’ll take advantage of. So I think I’ll do pretty well.”

Gipson came to the Bears a year ago as a defensive end from a 4-3 system at Tulsa. He needed time as a rookie to grow comfortable playing on the edge as a standup outside linebacker in a 3-4 defense.

“A majority of the time (in college), my hand was in the dirt,” Gipson said. “I had to make the transition to being in a two-point (stance) a majority of the time and also dropping back in coverage. It’s making sure I’m light on my feet. I still have to make contact with offensive linemen, but obviously I also have to run with running backs and wide receivers more than I did in college. That was my biggest adjustment. And I think I’ve done pretty well.”

Bears outside linebackers coach Bill Shuey said Gipson needed time in 2020 to learn how to marry his footwork with his vision from a standup position. That’s still a work in progress but improving quickly. Gipson also has benefited in 2021 from having much more time on the field with OTAs, minicamp and a full training camp.

Shuey sees Gipson’s self-assuredness growing.

“That’s a big part of it,” he said. “We’ve tried to set up where it’s OK for him to make a mistake. But what we’re trying to do is make sure he doesn’t repeat those mistakes. It’s not that he can’t make a mistake. It’s just that he can’t repeat mistakes. That’s given him a little more confidence.”

10. Catching on

If you’re looking for an “August excitement” candidate — a young player who might have an opportunity to turn heads in preseason games — keep tabs on receiver Rodney Adams. Adams has flashed throughout camp and, to the naked eye, seems to be catching more balls from Fields than anybody else with the No. 2 offense.

Adams was a fifth-round pick of the Vikings in 2017 and later spent time with the Colts. He joined the Bears last summer and spent the entire year on the practice squad. With preseason games back this month, Adams will have a chance to flash across TV screens and draw more attention than usual because of the heightened intrigue with Fields.

On defense, sixth-round pick Thomas Graham Jr. may have a chance to shine. After two weeks of camp, Graham has made his fair share of rookie mistakes, but he also seems to have a knack for being around the ball a lot.

His ball skills were evident during a three-year college career at Oregon that included eight interceptions and 40 passes defensed. He’ll likely receive a lot of playing time in all three preseason games with a chance to turn heads in the second halves of those games.

11. The return to Soldier Field

The Bears had fans back in the seats at Soldier Field last Tuesday for their Family Fest practice. It was an energized but small crowd in attendance. The practice was held in the late morning and early afternoon on a weekday.

Even so, after a bizarre 2020 in which fans were never in the seats at Soldier Field, having a few thousand folks in the house was notable and invigorating. One can only imagine how charged up the environment will be around noon Saturday as fans pack the seats for the preseason game against the Dolphins and Fields’ debut.

