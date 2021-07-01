Watch now: 3 takeaways after the Chicago Cubs were swept by the Milwaukee Brewers

When the Chicago Cubs scored their seventh run in the first inning Wednesday in Milwaukee, they had a 94.6% win expectancy.

Everything fell apart from there in a potentially season-defining 15-7 loss to the Brewers that handed the Cubs their sixth straight loss. Giving up 15 unanswered runs is not an easy feat, and now the Cubs must regroup to try and salvage the final three games of their long road trip.

Onto the series takeaways.

1. The Tommy Nance experience has hit a speed bump.

When the 30-year-old right-hander got called up six weeks ago for the first time in his professional career, Nance was an intriguing bullpen arm and a great story.

But after being part of the Cubs’ meltdown and being charged with five runs in 1⅔ innings — he gave up the final blow on a grand slam that put them down 14-7 in the fourth — it’s tough to see how Nance can be a viable reliever for Cubs manager David Ross. Since June 14, Nance has given up 12 runs in 10 innings (10.80 ERA) spanning his last seven appearances.

Nance’s command has been troublesome in those situations, issuing four walks and surrendering three home runs in the process. In Wednesday’s outing, he didn’t seem to know where the baseball was going out of his hand, which included hitting two Brewers. Nance had been optioned to Triple A before Monday’s series opener in Milwaukee, but was recalled the following day because of Ryan Tepera’s injury and subsequent placement on the injured list.

Nance, though, needs to work out his command issues, and Iowa is probably the best environment to do that. It’s hard to see how Ross can find spots to use him unless it’s a situation the Cubs are trailing. Nance’s 12 consecutive scoreless appearances to start his big-league career feels like a long time ago.

2. Anthony Rizzo’s back issue contributes to the bench crunch.

It’s hard to play down one hitter — let alone two — against the hottest team in the division, and that’s without accounting for that duo arguably being their best players.

So, it wasn’t an enviable job for Ross to figure out how to put together his best lineup without first baseman Anthony Rizzo or the do-it-all Kris Bryant.

Rizzo’s injury is more concerning. He missed the entire Milwaukee series because of lingering lower back tightness. This is a familiar ailment for Rizzo in his career and already cost him time earlier this season. That adds a level of concern, even though Ross suggested Rizzo would miss a couple days.

Whether he avoids the injured list should be a decision made Thursday ahead of their weekend series in Cincinnati. The Cubs cannot afford to employ a short bench as they try to play catch up to the Brewers and hold off the charging Cincinnati Reds, who like the St. Louis Cardinals are two games back of the second-place Cubs. One problem with an IL move for Rizzo is the 40-man roster crunch and the lack of position players eligible to be called up to the active roster; young catcher Miguel Amaya and third base prospect Christopher Morel, who hasn’t put up good numbers at Double-A Tennessee this year, are the only other position players on the 40-man.

Although Rizzo was in a slump the last two weeks, hitting .147 with a .609 OPS dating to June 15, the Cubs missed his presence in the lineup against the Brewers. That was particularly true in the first two losses when the offense scored a combined five runs and left 20 runners on base. The Cubs need Rizzo (and Bryant) back at some point the next series before they slip further in the standings.

3. How David Ross gets the Cubs to respond will provide more of a look at his managerial skills.

Coming off a shortened 2020 schedule, it was hard to evaluate the type of manager Ross is and can be. The unconventional year presented plenty of challenges outside of what happens between the white lines, and the uniqueness of the season was difficult for every big-league manager — let alone a first-time skipper.

This six-game skid at the back end of a tough June schedule represents one of the first big tests for Ross. He must get his team back on track before their performance convinces the front office that the Cubs are better off being trade deadline sellers instead of buyers. Navigating a clubhouse featuring plenty of former teammates and friends was already an interesting dynamic. Mix in a series sweep against the division leader and a historically awful loss and it’s a component he needs to navigate.

Enduring the early-season struggles and working through all the Cubs’ injuries hasn’t been easy. This stretch is the latest test for Ross.

“There’s ups and downs, the same thing I knew as a player: it’s a journey,” Ross said before Wednesday’s loss. “It’s a long whatever, all the clichés you want to use, a marathon. ... We’ve got a long ways to go and I know the trade deadline is on the peripheral of the outside world, but I really think we’re focused on the day-to-day process and continuing to get guys back and play good baseball.

“I know I say it a lot, but I think we’re a good team.”

