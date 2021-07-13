Watch now: 4 things we learned during All-Star Game events

Four Chicago White Sox players and two Chicago Cubs are on the rosters for tonight’s MLB All-Star Game in Denver.

Here are four things we learned during Monday’s events at Coors Field.

1. For four-time All-Star Kris Bryant, this one is a family affair.

The Cubs star had his young son, Kyler, on the field with him for Monday’s Home Run Derby at Coors Field. Bryant recalled watching the Home Run Derby as a kid and thinking it was so cool seeing players holding their kids during the event, calling it a dream.

“In the moment I’m not pushing too much thought into it,” Bryant said. “But I know that in five, 10 years from now, that’ll be super special for us and a cool moment.”

Fellow Las Vegas native Joey Gallo of the Texas Rangers was Bryant’s pre-Derby pick to win the event, which didn’t pan out. Gallo failed to win his first-round matchup against Colorado Rockies hometown favorite Trevor Story. New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso won his consecutive Derby title.

Bryant anticipated seeing a lot of long home runs in the high-altitude, hitter-friendly ballpark. He said he watched highlights of Sammy Sosa participating in the 2001 Derby in Milwaukee, seeing how far balls were crushed in a ballpark where he plays about a dozen times a year.

“Seeing where they were hitting the balls then, I can’t even hit it there now,” Bryant said. “It’s so impressive. They’re going to crush the balls here. I’m hoping it’s one of the more historical Home Run Derbies because we are in a place that’s really good to hit with some nice conditions for the hitters.”

2. Eduardo Escobar isn’t letting trade talk affect his play.

The Arizona Diamondbacks infielder has heard the trade rumors linking him to the White Sox.

“For two or three weeks, you’ve been traded to Chicago,” Escobar said with a smile Monday. “I said, ‘What happened? What’s going on?’ ”

With second baseman Nick Madrigal out for the season with a torn hamstring, speculation took off that the Sox would be in the market for an infielder. Escobar was one of the first names to pop up.

He hasn’t let the trade talk slow him down. Escobar is slashing .254/.301/.483 with 20 home runs and 60 RBIs in 88 games.

He admitted there are challenges to the situation.

“It’s hard, it’s really hard,” he said. “I’m working hard every day. I don’t control a trade or no trade. Just continue to be you.”

Adam Frazier also has been part of trade speculation. The Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman is slashing .330/.397/.463 in 89 games. The All-Star starter has a similar approach to Escobar.

“It’s been going on for two or three years now with all this trade rumor stuff,” Frazier said. “I try not to get caught up in it. Can’t control it. Just taking it in stride and worry about what I can control. Play hard every day and let the rest take care of itself.”

3. Kyle Schwarber’s Cubs connection remains strong.

Schwarber understands if any Cubs fans lament his success in the leadoff spot since he joined the Washington Nationals. Schwarber has 16 home runs in 91 at-bats as the Nationals leadoff hitter this year after hitting 24 homers in nearly 400 at-bats in the top spot during his Cubs career.

“They’re probably like, why did you stink at the leadoff spot with us in Chicago and then now he goes to D.C. and does that?” Schwarber said Monday. “I’m going to watch film and I hope that when I do get back (in the lineup) that I’m going to remember those feelings. You want to keep those in the back of your head, but you know what? It was a really cool run.”

Schwarber attended All-Star festivities in Denver despite being on the injured list with a hamstring strain. While his time in Chicago ended in the offseason, he’s keeping an eye on the Cubs because of friends he has in the clubhouse, whether it’s checking box scores or what happens to his former teammates at the trade deadline.

Schwarber understands baseball is a business. It’s why it doesn’t feel weird to be rocking the cursive “W” rather than Cubbie blue for his first All-Star appearance.

“Don’t get me wrong, Chicago was huge to the baseball player I am today because it’s where I grew up and learned how to be a big-leaguer and the lessons I’ve learned with the failures and successes,” Schwarber said. “It’s always going to be there, but I’m happy to be where I am. I’m happy to be on the Washington Nationals, to be a part of this club and to help them go out there and win. It’s been a lot of fun.”

4. Tim Anderson shared a special moment with José Abreu and his White Sox teammates.

A video surfaced on Twitter on Saturday, shortly after the Sox announced Anderson had made the All-Star team, of third base coach Joe McEwing sharing the news with the team.

The ceremony in the locker room occurred after Friday’s game. Abreu ran over to Anderson and started jumping up and down to celebrate the accomplishment.

“He was there from the start, he knows what I’ve been through,” Anderson said of Abreu. “He’s seen me work day in and day out. Just to see the way he goes about his business, I get that from him. It was such a special moment, you see Abreu give me that much love.”

The fun continued Monday at Coors Field. And Anderson took it all in while wearing a White Sox hat with an All-Star Game patch on the side.

“Just to be in the mix with all these guys, the best of the best,” Anderson said. “I’m an All-Star, it’s going to stick with me for life. I’m definitely excited. Happy to be here."

