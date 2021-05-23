Watch now: Former Illinois State player makes major league debut

CLEVELAND — From Fredonia, Wis., to Duffy Bass Field to Major League Baseball.

Former Illinois State standout Owen Miller completed that journey Sunday with his promotion to the active roster of the Cleveland Indians.

Miller made his major league debut batting sixth as the Cleveland designated hitter and was hitless in five at-bats in an 8-5 loss to Minnesota.

A spot opened for Miller on the Indians' roster when Franmil Reyes was placed on the injured list and will miss five to seven weeks because of an internal oblique strain.

Miller, the top hitting prospect in Cleveland's minor league system, was called up from Triple-A Columbus. Miller, 24, was batting .406 in 16 games at Columbus.

Miller hit two home runs with nine RBIs at Columbus. The right-handed hitter has played all four infield positions and left field.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Miller was acquired in a nine-player trade that sent pitcher Mike Clevinger to San Diego in August. He was drafted in the third round out of ISU by the Padres in 2018.

Reyes left Saturday's game with the injury, which the team initially called a strained left abdominal muscle.