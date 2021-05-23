Watch now: Former Illinois State player makes major league debut

CLEVELAND — From Fredonia, Wis., to Duffy Bass Field to Major League Baseball.
Former Illinois State standout Owen Miller completed that journey Sunday with his promotion to the active roster of the Cleveland Indians.
Hear how Owen Miller found out he was headed up to the big leagues.#OurCLE pic.twitter.com/MhiigsuVGW— Bally Sports Cleveland (@BallySportsCLE) May 23, 2021
Miller made his major league debut batting sixth as the Cleveland designated hitter and was hitless in five at-bats in an 8-5 loss to Minnesota.
A spot opened for Miller on the Indians' roster when Franmil Reyes was placed on the injured list and will miss five to seven weeks because of an internal oblique strain.
Miller, the top hitting prospect in Cleveland's minor league system, was called up from Triple-A Columbus. Miller, 24, was batting .406 in 16 games at Columbus.
Miller hit two home runs with nine RBIs at Columbus. The right-handed hitter has played all four infield positions and left field.
Miller was acquired in a nine-player trade that sent pitcher Mike Clevinger to San Diego in August. He was drafted in the third round out of ISU by the Padres in 2018.
Reyes left Saturday's game with the injury, which the team initially called a strained left abdominal muscle.
"We knew he'd be an IL and miss some time," manager Terry Francona said Sunday before the team issued the detailed medical update.
Reyes was injured while fouling off a pitch in the sixth inning. He underwent an MRI on Sunday morning.
Reyes' absence will be a major setback for the Indians. He has 29 RBIs and 11 homers while batting .257 in 40 games. Reyes and third baseman José Ramírez have carried Cleveland's offense for most of the season.
Reyes hit a two-run homer in the first inning Saturday. He doubled over in pain after taking a swing in the sixth and was replaced during the at-bat by Jordan Luplow.
Catcher Roberto Pérez, who had surgery for a broken right thumb earlier this month, was transferred to the 60-day injured list.
