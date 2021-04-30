Watch now: How the Chicago Bears found the perfect opening to snag QB Justin Fields

The trade with the Giants wasn’t cheap. In addition to swapping spots in Round 1, the Bears also traded away a fifth-round pick (No. 164) plus first- and fourth-round selections in 2022. Still, Pace and coach Matt Nagy felt strongly enough about Fields’ skillset and long-term potential to roll the dice. They’re also understanding that the acquisition of the young quarterback is merely a starting point for what will become a demanding and detailed developmental process.

“Getting him is one thing,” Pace said. “Now for us to surround him and develop him is the other thing. We always talk about how you can draft the players but you also have to develop them the right way. And that’s what I love about the environment that we have.”

Fields, suppressing whatever disappointment he may have been feeling from his own slide out of the top 10, adopted a “meant to be” mantra, quickly dismissing a suggestion that he might now approach his NFL career with a chip on his shoulder.

“My goal now is not to worry about those teams (that passed on me),” he said. “Those teams have nothing to do with me. My goal is if we play that team, beat them. So I’m not worried about the draft. The draft is over. For me personally, I’m ready to get to work.”