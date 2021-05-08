Watch now: Kindred: We saw the best of Albert Pujols … and were spared the rest

It was the summer of 1975. The hair was long, flipping up randomly on the sides and in the back. At 17 years old, the mind and body were still young.
At the same time, they were old enough to recall Bob Gibson in his prime. The jumping fastball and devastating slider of the 1960s and early ‘70s were fresh. The 17-strikeout masterpiece in Game 1 of the 1968 World Series seemed like yesterday.
It wasn’t.
As that 1975 baseball season grew from April to May, June and into July, the reality was difficult to watch. The fastball wasn’t jumping. The slider was winding up in the seats. Bob Gibson, at 39, was the same pitcher in name only.
There was a paunch where once had been all muscle. Formerly quick, smooth and efficient, he seemed to labor on every pitch. By season’s end, Gibson’s stat line was a 3-10 record, 5.04 earned run average, 60 strikeouts and 62 walks.
If you rooted for the Cardinals, or simply loved baseball, you hated seeing a Hall of Fame career end so meekly.
We’ve been spared that with Albert Pujols. His decline has occurred late at night on the West Coast … baseball’s Siberia for us in the Midwest. We haven’t seen him every day like we did during his first 11 brilliant seasons in St. Louis.
His 10 years in Anaheim have been sporadically good, but mostly ordinary. Now, he’s not even that, prompting the Angels to designate Pujols for assignment Thursday in the final year of a contract the Cardinals wouldn’t match in 2011.
Be thankful for that.
St. Louis offered $210 million, but the Angels went higher, signing Pujols to a 10-year, $254 million total package. It was the best deal the Cardinals never made.
Yes, Pujols had been magnificent in St. Louis … Rookie of the Year in 2001, a three-time MVP, two World Series titles. No one in history had produced the numbers Pujols did over the first 11 years of a career: a .328 batting average, 445 home runs, 1,329 RBI, 1.037 OPS.
We saw it all from our living rooms or on barstools or in a Busch Stadium seat. So it was difficult, almost numbing, to see him go on the heels of the 2011 World Series championship.
Yet, the true blessing from that “must see” era of Pujols dominance was we also got a peek into the future. We, and the Cardinals, saw what the Angels chose to ignore … that Pujols was beginning to regress during his last year in St. Louis, if only slightly.
For the first time since entering the league, he did not hit .300 (.299) and did not drive in 100 runs (99). His OPS of .906 was the lowest of his career to that point. With 37 home runs, it was a superb year by most measures, but not by Pujols’ standards.
He was 31 years old and would turn 32 prior to the 2012 season. A 10-year deal would put him past 40 and here he is … 41 and cut loose because he would not accept a part-time role with the Angels.
He sees himself as an everyday player despite a .198 average, five homers and 12 RBI in 84 at bats. His .622 OPS means that in his 10 years in Anaheim, he never had an OPS higher than .859, with only one above .800.
After nine All-Star appearances as a Cardinal, Pujols made one as an Angel in 2015, when he hit 40 home runs but batted .244.
Painful foot problems make it nearly impossible for him to run. The bat that was dominant is mostly dormant. He has been 1975 Bob Gibson for a while now.
In recent years, we have seen only the milestone moments of Pujols: his 3,000th hit, home runs Nos. 500, 600 and 661, which moved him ahead of the great Willie Mays on the all-time list. They are the highlights of 10 years in Anaheim.
That was the Angels’ reward for all those millions. They paid exorbitantly for past production over future performance, never a wise investment.
Pujols’ return to St. Louis in June 2019 for a three-game series was terrific for him and Cardinal fans. It was a warm welcome home for a franchise legend, an emotional celebration of Pujols’ best years. Then, he and the Angels were off to the next city, the best part of all.
For many in the stands, Pujols was the most decorated and dominant Cardinal of their lifetimes. They saw him at the peak of his powers, a decade-plus when no one was better. That’s who they should remember, the Pujols they watched every day.