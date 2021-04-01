Watch now: Opening Day of baseball season a time for optimism

For Cub fans, 2016 was our “next year.” It was the year when all the waiting, patience, perseverance and faith paid off with a World Series championship.

My wish is that 2021 can be everyone’s “next year” and the start of the baseball season, a full 162-game season, can be a sign of that.

As the Terence Mann character (played by James Earl Jones) said to Ray Kinsella/Kevin Costner in the movie “Field of Dreams,” “The one constant through all the years, Ray, has been baseball. America has rolled by like an army of steamrollers. It’s been erased like a blackboard, rebuilt and erased again. … It reminds us of all that once was good and could be again.”

Like some baseball teams this Opening Day, this community, this country, is in the midst of a rebuilding year. COVID-19 has attempted to erase some events, some businesses and some memories, but we will rebuild.

The pandemic isn’t over yet and we need to remember that. At best, we are in the bottom of the ninth. But baseball is back. And with it comes a certain sense of normalcy.

Play ball!

Chicago Cubs Spring 2021

