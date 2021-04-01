Watch now: Opening Day of baseball season a time for optimism

Thursday is Opening Day for Major League Baseball, a more certain sign of spring than the first robin or daffodil. Every spring a new baseball season begins with a new sense of hope regardless of which team you root for. But not last year. Like so many things, baseball was put on hold by COVID-19.
My college friend Sue and I had tickets to a game at Wrigley Field last April, a game that would never be played. We are still wondering when we will get to return to the Friendly Confines.
How many of us thought the pandemic would be over in a matter of weeks or maybe a few months? Just flatten the curve, they said. But COVID-19 tossed us a curve ball we couldn’t flatten and the pandemic went into extra innings.
The baseball season eventually started, but it wasn’t the same. A shortened season. Empty stands. Different rules.
“Wait ‘til next year” was the battle cry of Chicago Cub fans for decades as we waited for a trip to the World Series. But as the pandemic led to cancellation after cancellation of events from graduations to concerts to weddings to funerals, “wait ‘til next year” became more a hollow promise for all we were missing rather than a mantra of hope.
We are as tired of waiting for the pandemic to end as Cub fans were tired of waiting for the pennant drought to end before 2016. Yet we wait because we have to, and maybe being a baseball fan helps.
Being a Cub fan teaches patience, perseverance and faith. All are helpful traits whether you’re waiting for a pennant or a cure for COVID-19.
Cub fans have plenty to worry about this season with fan favorites Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant and Javy Baez in the final year of their contracts. Perhaps those worries will provide a welcome distraction from the pandemic. Or perhaps the pandemic will provide a helpful perspective of what’s really worth worrying about.
For Cub fans, 2016 was our “next year.” It was the year when all the waiting, patience, perseverance and faith paid off with a World Series championship.
My wish is that 2021 can be everyone’s “next year” and the start of the baseball season, a full 162-game season, can be a sign of that.
As the Terence Mann character (played by James Earl Jones) said to Ray Kinsella/Kevin Costner in the movie “Field of Dreams,” “The one constant through all the years, Ray, has been baseball. America has rolled by like an army of steamrollers. It’s been erased like a blackboard, rebuilt and erased again. … It reminds us of all that once was good and could be again.”
Like some baseball teams this Opening Day, this community, this country, is in the midst of a rebuilding year. COVID-19 has attempted to erase some events, some businesses and some memories, but we will rebuild.
The pandemic isn’t over yet and we need to remember that. At best, we are in the bottom of the ninth. But baseball is back. And with it comes a certain sense of normalcy.
Play ball!
