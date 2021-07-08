What to know about the divorce case between Ben Zobrist and wife Julianna Zobrist

The wife of former Chicago Cubs baseball player Ben Zobrist produced a lengthy statement this week that said she isn't making a statement about pending legal cases.

At least one of those cases might be reaching a resolution this month or next.

Mutual divorce filings by Ben and Julianna Zobrist were made in a Tennessee court. The divorce case is separate from a civil case in which Eureka native Ben Zobrist is accusing his former pastor, Byron Yawn, of defrauding his charity and having an affair with Julianna Zobrist.

Here's the latest in all the legalities, as well as Julianna Zobrist's first public statement.

What did Julianna Zobrist have to say?

A lot of words don't necessarily reveal much information. That was the gist of a social-media post Julianna Zobrist made Tuesday on Instagram.

The contemporary-Christian singer and self-help author acknowledged indirectly her relationship with Yawn. He is a former elder and pastor of a Nashville church she and Ben Zobrist attended.

"I refuse to divert my energy to slinging mud and publicly reveal personal details of my previous relationship in order to score sympathy points," Julianna Zobrist stated on Instagram.

In their divorce filings, the Zobrists have accused each other of marital infidelity.

Ben Zobrist has a Twitter account, but he hasn't posted on it since May 2019. That was when the 2016 World Series MVP departed the Cubs for four months while he helped tend to his family — the Zobrists have three children — and his marriage.

On Julianna Zobrist's Instagram post she has since referred to herself and her children as a "reconfigured family."

"A time will come when I will address my journey, independently of my children. But this is not that time," she wrote.

When will the Zobrists appear in court?

That time might come soon, at least in a legal setting.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As of Wednesday, a seven-day divorce trial for the Zobrists was scheduled next month in Franklin, Tenn., a Nashville suburb. The trial is scheduled to begin Aug. 9 and continue through Aug. 13, then again Aug. 16-17, if necessary.

On July 1, a hearing on Julianna Zobrist's counter-complaint was conducted. As of Wednesday, a court order resulting from it had not been issued.

Because of the Independence Day holiday, it might take the Zobrists' attorneys a few extra days to get an order submitted, according to Elaine Beeler, clerk and master of Williamson County (Tenn.) Chancery Court.

"Regardless of what may have been said in court, the court speaks through its orders," Beeler stated in an email. "So until an order is entered, there is no official ruling."

Beeler stated she didn't know what took place in court, although her office tries not to convey second-hand information or interpret what might have been discussed during hearings.

A pretrial hearing with Judge Mike Binkley had been scheduled for July 30, according to the Chicago Tribune. That hearing date was not listed Wednesday on the Williamson County court website.

Messages were left for both attorneys in the case.

Ben Zobrist's attorney is Helen Rogers of Nashville, according to Williamson County court records. Those records also list Marlene Eskind Moses, also of Nashville, as Julianna Zobrist's attorney.

What about Ben Zobrist's lawsuit against Byron Yawn?

No new filings have been made and no trial date has been set in Ben Zobrist's civil case against Yawn, according to the Davidson County (Tenn.) Circuit Court Clerk's Office.

Ben Zobrist is seeking $6 million in damages from Yawn. Among other things, the lawsuit accuses Yawn of using his role as a minister and counselor to foster an illicit sexual relationship with Julianna Zobrist.

Yawn also was accused of drawing at least $7,000 in salary fraudulently from Patriot Forward, a not-for-profit organization Zobrist founded to help ex-professional athletes transition to their next stage of life. Yawn held various positions with the charity.

It's possible the Zobrists' divorce trial might include testimony from Yawn. A subpoena issued last September required Yawn to produce gifts, notes, emails and other messages he exchanged with Julianna Zobrist, the Tribune reported.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0