White Sox acquire reliever Ryan Tepera from the Cubs

The Chicago Cubs are breaking up their dominant back end of the bullpen while the Chicago White Sox are getting some much needed relief help.

Right-hander Ryan Tepera was traded from the Cubs to the Sox Thursday. The Cubs received minor-league pitcher Bailey Horn in return.

Tepera, 33, re-signed with the Cubs in the offseason and has since been among the most reliable relievers in the league. He is 0-2 with a 2.91 in 43 games this season. His 16 holds are tied for sixth in Major League Baseball.

“Ryan has been an extremely reliable bullpen arm this season and throughout his career,” said Sox general manager Rick Hahn in a statement.

“We are very pleased to add him to our talented and versatile group of relievers. Across his career with the Blue Jays and Cubs, Ryan has succeeded in a variety of situations and has the ability to get both lefties and righties out at very high rates.”

Earlier in the day, the White Sox traded for second baseman César Hernández from the Cleveland Indians.

Tepera, who was part of the Cubs’ combined no-hitter against the Los Angeles Dodgers on June 24, has pitched well since coming off the injured list. In six appearances since July 9, Tepera hasn’t allowed a run or walk while striking out nine.

In two seasons with the Cubs, Tepera had a 3.23 ERA and a 0.984 WHIP in 64 outings.

Horn, 23, is 2-3 with a 5.63 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 14 appearances (10 starts) between Class A Winston-Salem and Class A Kannapolis. The Sox selected Horn in the fifth round of the 2020 draft out of Auburn University.

To make room for Tepera on the 40-man roster, the Sox transferred pitcher Evan Marshall to the 60-day injured list. The right-hander has been on the injured list since June 30 with a strained right flexor pronator.

