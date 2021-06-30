 Skip to main content
White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito ‘was probably cheating,’ says Minnesota Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson

As fans return to ballparks in droves, they can take in the traditional sounds of America’s pastime: the crack of the bat, the pop of the glove, the roar of the crowd. Over the past two years, though, the people in dugouts have begun to report a different noise: that of baseballs tearing off the hands of the pitchers throwing them. 

Josh Donaldson didn’t mind being called a “pest.”

“I kind of almost consider that a compliment,” the Twins third baseman told Minnesota reporters Wednesday.

Donaldson had plenty to say in response to pitcher Lucas Giolito’s comments after Tuesday’s 7-6 Chicago White Sox victory at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Donaldson hit a two-run home run off Giolito in the first inning, and on his way to the dugout he allegedly said something along the lines of “It’s not sticky anymore” — a reference to baseball’s crackdown on foreign substances.

Giolito, who allowed three runs in six-plus strong innings to earn the win, didn’t hear Donaldson in the moment but found out afterward.

During his postgame news conference, Giolito said: “He’s a (bleeping) pest. That’s kind of a classless move. If you’re going to talk (bleep), talk (bleep) to my face. Don’t go across home plate and do all that. Just come to me.

Twins White Sox Baseball

Minnesota Twins' Josh Donaldson rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run off Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Chicago. 

“It’s just annoying. We won. The W’s next to my name. They’re in last place.”

Donaldson fired back Wednesday.

“A couple things I have a problem with,” he said. “He calls me ‘classless.’ I didn’t think I was showing him up during the game. I was talking to my bench. I wasn’t pimping my home run. I wasn’t talking to him. Obviously, he showed offense to what I said, which I think kind of speaks more about the looming question that’s going on, which is: Was he using sticky stuff before all of this happened in the first place?

“If he wasn’t, then he probably wouldn’t have cared about that comment. When you look at it, you say, OK, let’s go look at his numbers. What do the numbers say? And what do we know about the sticky stuff? What does it do? What does it help with? It helps with RPMs. It helps with spin rate. Guess what, Mr. Giolito? Your spin rate is down 200. Your curveball spin rate is down 400 or 500. Your slider is down 200.

“So look, if we are going to talk about class, what side are you going to choose? Are you going to take the side of someone who is playing the game fair? Or are you going to take the side of somebody that was probably cheating before this happened? And I wasn’t going to go on air. I already knew all those numbers before this. I could have come out to the media about this and spoke on this before. I chose not to. I say that to my dugout because we all talk about it before the game.

Twins White Sox Baseball

Umpire Adrian Johnson (80) checks Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito's glove as umpire John Tumpane checks his cap after Giolito was taken out of the baseball game in the seventh inningTuesday, June 29, 2021, in Chicago. 

“Trust me, it’s a hot topic among all of baseball. And if you look at my at bats prior to last night off Lucas Giolito, I hadn’t taken many swings like that off of Giolito. The first pitch I see, I take it deep on a ball I hit 111 mph. I’m kind of giving more reassurance to our dugout, like, ‘Hey, let’s go, let’s go get him.’ Because the Lucas Giolito the past couple of years has been a pretty good pitcher and has been tough on this team as well as a lot of other teams.”

Donaldson was just getting warmed up.

“The last thing, he said, ‘I wish he had said it to my face,’ ” Donaldson said. “Well, I did say it to his face. We had a talk last night, and let’s just be quite frank with this, he didn’t have much to say. It’s real easy to sit here behind the screen and talk tough. That’s not what I’m trying to do. I could have (done) that before the game, I could blast him all I want, I could blast a lot guys. I choose not to.”

Giolito wasn’t available for comment Wednesday.

Donaldson, who hit a solo home run in his first at-bat Wednesday against Sox starter Dylan Cease, extended the war of words to former Sox player and manager Ozzie Guillén, now a studio analyst for NBC Sports Chicago.

“I got Ozzie Guillén talking (bleep) on the air, saying that, ‘I’d let one go, hit him in the ribs,’ ” Donaldson said. “Ozzie Guillén, you were under a career .700 OPS hitter, man. You were a three-time All-Star and you had an under-.700 OPS. My worst season in the big leagues is 150 points higher than that.”

Twins White Sox Baseball

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito looks to the outfield as he heads to the dugout during a baseball game Minnesota Twins Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Chicago. 

Guillén responded during Wednesday’s pregame show, saying in part: “Big mistake Minnesota made was signing that kid as a free agent. Now they’re stuck with him.”

While there is distance in the standings — the Sox entered Wednesday’s game 12½ games ahead of the Twins — there’s clearly still plenty of heat between the teams.

