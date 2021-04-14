White Sox starter Carlos Rodón throws no-hitter against Indians

The closest call for Rodón and the White Sox occurred when Josh Naylor led off the ninth with a slow bouncer. First baseman José Abreu picked it up and got his toe on the bag just ahead of a sliding Naylor.

The call stood after a video review, delighting the bundled-up crowd.

The game-time temperature was 45 degrees, and most of the other players had on long sleeves. But the cold didn't seem to bother Rodón at all.

He was in control right from the start. Franmil Reyes saw eight pitches leading off the fifth, but he bounced to third on a 2-2 offering. The crowd cheered loudly when José Ramírez lined to left on a 3-1 pitch for the final out of the seventh.

"He kind of overwhelmed us," Indians manager Terry Francona said. "When he's good, he gets stronger as the game goes on and you saw him touch 99 (mph) on pitch 110 and his breaking ball got better and he even threw some changeups. He got into a rhythm and just got stronger as the game went."

Rodón was helped by a six-run first inning that included another long homer by rookie Yermin Mercedes, one of baseball's biggest surprises early in the season.