Who is trending up — and down — as the Chicago Cubs’ losing streak reaches 11 straight games again

Sometimes things come full circle, even losing streaks.

After an 11-game losing streak from late June into July shifted the Chicago Cubs from buyers to sellers at the trade deadline, another series sweep — this one by the Miami Marlins — resulted in their 11th straight loss, matching that season-high.

It’s not all doom and gloom; there are some positives as the Cubs begin a three-game series in Cincinnati before returning home to Wrigley Field for a six-game homestand.

Breaking down who on the Cubs is trending up and who is trending down.

Trending up

LHP Adam Morgan

Left-hander Adam Morgan is one of the limited relievers in the Cubs bullpen who has a track record of big-league success. Morgan is coming off a 2020 season with the Philadelphia Phillies that was derailed by an arm injury that required repairing his left flexor tendon in October. Between 2017-19, Morgan had a 3.97 ERA, 1.272 WHIP, 25% K% and 108 ERA+ in 144 appearances for the Phillies. Lately, the 31-year-old has shown why the Cubs identified his potential to bounce back, signing him to a minor-league deal in the offseason as he continued to rehab.

Manager David Ross brought in Morgan with the bases loaded and two outs in the sixth inning Sunday as the Cubs tried to keep it a 2-1 deficit. Morgan responded by striking out Miami’s Magneuris Sierra on four pitches to leave the bases loaded. He’s allowed only one run in his last 13 appearances (10⅓ innings) with four walks and 16 strikeouts. Morgan’s steadiness in the last month has given Ross another arm to go to in high-leverage spots as he works to find the right game-situation mix for his less experienced relievers. If he keeps pitching well, the Cubs could look to retain Morgan for next year.

Trending down

RHP Adbert Alzolay

Coming off one of his best starts this year, right-hander Adbert Alzolay was looking to build off it in Miami and create some momentum with six weeks left in the season. Instead, Alzolay lasted only 1⅓ innings due to a hamstring injury and gave up six runs in the process. The ailment landed him on the injured list, and he is hopeful it will only require the minimum 10 days.

“Keep having my mind in the right spot so you don’t get caught in that process when you’re doing rehab and then you feel that you can’t help the team on the field,” Alzolay said over the weekend. “So for me just find ways to keep my mind clear of all those bad things and then just put everything into work, something I know how to do, to come back and be on the field.”

The injury is inadvertently helping manage his workload, which was part of the reasoning behind the Cubs utilizing a six-man rotation last week. Still, any injury isn’t ideal, especially as Alzolay, 26, looks to finish his first full big-league season strong. Preferably, Alzolay would string together a couple solid starts to head into the offseason to end it on a positive note. Before his injury-shortened outing against the Marlins, Alzolay had a 5.53 ERA in his previous 11 starts.

Trending up

1B Frank Schwindel

Before first baseman Frank Schwindel was claimed off waivers by the Cubs in late July, his big-league experience comprised of only eight starts spanning three years: four this year with the Oakland A’s and four in 2019 with the Kansas City Royals, the organization that drafted him in the 18th round in 2013. Schwindel acknowledged the tough circumstances he was put into by taking over as the regular at first base following the trade of fan favorite Anthony Rizzo.

Since then, all the 29-year-old has done is rake. His game-tying home run in the sixth Sunday marked his fourth consecutive game with at least one extra-base hit and RBI. In 14 games with the Cubs, Schwindel is batting .370 with nine extra-base hits and 13 RBIs. He’s become one of the most reliable hitters for a lineup that desperately needs more production and consistency. Schwindel is another player who has toiled in the minor leagues for most of his professional baseball career, waiting to get an extended opportunity in the majors.

So far, he’s making the most of it despite the Cubs’ collective struggles.

“Even the Hall of Famers have gone through the slumps and everything, but just trying to stay consistent with my work, and the biggest thing for me is swinging at good pitches,” Schwindel said this weekend. “So if I try and narrow it and keep it as simple as that, I’m going to be able to sleep at night knowing I stuck with my plan swinging at good pitches and that’s all you can really you can do.”

Trending down

RHP Dan Winkler

There are some exceptions to this, like Morgan, but generally the bullpen has been taking their lumps.

Growing pains are expected at the big-league level, but that hasn’t made it easy to watch, especially when veteran relievers falter, too. During the past two months, Dan Winkler’s reliability has steadily faltered; his advanced metrics had suggested a regression was likely coming, but his recent struggles have come in the form of an implosion. In his last two relief appearances Tuesday versus the Milwaukee Brewers and Friday in Miami, Winkler has surrendered nine earned runs on seven hits.

Winkler’s disastrous performance Friday saw him fail to retire any of the seven Marlins batters he faced in relief of the injured Alzolay. Dating to the start of July, Winkler has as many walks as strikeouts (11) in 11 innings that spanned 16 appearances. He’s been getting hit hard in the process with hitters producing a .294 average, .462 on-base percentage and 1.053 OPS.

Ross needs to be able to rely on veteran reliefs, including Morgan, Rex Brothers and Winkler — especially Winkler down the stretch.

