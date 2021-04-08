Why the home opener is the ‘biggest day of the year’ for groundskeeper Roger Bossard — aka ‘The Sodfather’ — now in his 55th season with the Chicago White Sox

CHICAGO — The home opener is Roger Bossard’s most important day of the year.

“People are coming back, it’s the first day, they all have the winter stress,” the Chicago White Sox head groundskeeper said Tuesday during a conference call. “For the groundskeeper, the field has to look immaculate. It’s actually the biggest day of the year. I’ve put on three different types of fertilizer. I’ve mowed the grass probably a dozen times already. It’s that showtime for the groundskeeper. It’s really huge.

“That’s why you like to see sun. Even if it’s 40 degrees and sunny, it makes a difference to the groundkeeper on opening day. Everything is literally just sparkling.”

This season marks Bossard’s 55th with the Sox, whose home opener is Thursday against the Kansas City Royals at Guaranteed Rate Field (3:10 p.m., NBCSCH).

“It’s sort of crazy — it doesn’t feel like 55 years,” said Bossard, aka “The Sodfather.” “You know how they say that time goes fast as you get older, and boy, it certainly does. I have to be honest with you, I don’t feel the 55th at all. I’ve been blessed. Obviously, God has been so good to me, and it’s got to be a gene thing. There are six of us in my family that have been major-league groundskeepers.