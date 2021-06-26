Willson Contreras is the latest Chicago Cubs catcher to be part of a no-hitter after dedicating himself to improving his game calling

Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras completed the postgame handshake line with his teammates and approached the visitors’ dugout at Dodger Stadium.

Manager David Ross, standing on the grass just past the dugout steps, bear-hugged Contreras, clearly thrilled by his role in the franchise’s first combined no-hitter and 17th overall Thursday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Contreras’ performance in the combined no-hitter and the maturation of his game calling shouldn’t be overlooked. He guided right-hander Zach Davies and relievers Ryan Tepera, Andrew Chafin and Craig Kimbrel through nine hitless innings and eight walks in their 4-0 win. Known as one of the best offensive catchers in the game, Contreras, who homered in the victory, has devoted time in the offseason and as part of his pregame work to develop his pitch framing and sequencing.

“It was one of those nights that’s super special in my life that will be hard for me to forget,” Contreras said. "From the seventh (inning) on, my heart started racing. I was trying to slow the game down, to put the right finger down, to call the right pitch and that worked out.”

Both paid off against the Dodgers.

Ross understands better than most managers the excitement and challenge in completing a no-hitter. He was behind the plate for Jake Arrieta’s second no-no in 2016.

“Something like (Thursday) gives you a lot of validation,” Ross said Friday. “Being in that position and having caught before it really validates the work you put in. He did it in such a unique scenario, which I would say is almost harder than one pitcher who’s just on that day and has it all going.”

Contreras went from a finesse-type pitcher in Davies to Tepera’s fastball-slider combination to the lefty Chafin against a lineup with tough left-handed hitters and ending it with the flame-throwing Kimbrel. Those aren’t easy transitions within a game. Contreras’ work with the pitching staff and understanding how to best utilize their strengths, especially the relievers’, culminated in the no-hitter against one of the best offenses in baseball.

“It’s a lot to balance a lot of adjustments,” Ross said. “There’s a lot of pride to be taken from his seat in (Thursday) night’s performance for sure.”

Pitching coach Tommy Hottovy appreciates Contreras’ openness to the communication of how their game plan for an opposing team can differ between the Cubs rotation and bullpen because of the differing style of pitching and stuff. Contreras’ pitch framing was a valuable component of the no-hitter. His framing resulted in nine borderline pitches being called strikes on the edge of the zone.

“He wants to be better every day,” Hottovy said Friday, “and sometimes he wears himself down because he really wants it that bad.”

Hottovy recalled witnessing a moment that embodied how much Contreras wanted to finish off the no-hitter: As he prepared to take the field for the before the bottom of the ninth, Contreras hesitated and stopped on dugout stairs and took a big deep breath.

“He was like, ‘OK, let’s go,’” Hottovy said. “He’s been around the Miguel Montero no-hitter, David Ross,’ (Victor) Caratini’s, guys that he was around for a lot of his career. So it’s cool to complete that circle for him.”

Kimbrel has thrown to 21 catchers during his accomplished 12-year big-league career that includes a World Series title, seven All-Star appearances and tied for ninth-most saves all time. He had never been part of a no-hitter before Thursday, though. He praised the little stuff Contreras does and expressed complete trust in his catcher. He’s behind the plate the entire game reading swings and picking up on things, Kimbrel noted, that might not show up on a scouting report.

“A lot of times he picks up on things — what teams are trying to do, if guys are trying to attack us early or are giving us a strike,” Kimbrel said. “It seems like he’s on top of that at all times.”

Contreras is a workhorse. He leads the majors with 519 innings behind the plate — 81 more than the next-closest National League catcher, Yadier Molina of the St. Louis Cardinals. His pitchers appreciate how Contreras grinds through the season. Tepera attributes the no-hitter to Contreras.

“His pitch calling has gotten a whole lot better and just stay staying in the moment, handling this bullpen and knowing what we do best and just sticking with that,” Tepera said.

