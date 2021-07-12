Willson Contreras rips his Chicago Cubs teammates for a lack of effort

The All-Star break can’t come soon enough for the scuffling Chicago Cubs.

Playing in a constant drizzle before 39,368, the largest crowd of the season at Wrigley Field, the Cubs fell to the St. Louis Cardinals 6-0 to ensure a sub-.500 record in the first half.

The loss was the Cubs’ 13th in their last 15 games. They were shut out for the second time in three games and eighth time in the first half after scoring 10 runs Friday.

Afterward, catcher Willson Contreras issued a stinging indictment of his teammates for phoning it in. Asked if the effort was there, he replied:

“No, I don’t, to be honest. I feel like everybody was off. Everybody was distracted. I don’t know why. Probably because the All-Star break is pretty close. (Sunday) is the last day of the first half. I don’t think that way, but I didn’t think we were on today.”

Contreras said he considers himself a team leader but didn’t feel like he could say anything to his teammates about the effort.

“I think there is a lot going on,” he said. “There are a lot of things I’d like to say, but I’d rather keep it to myself than say it. That’s it.”

Contreras declined to say what it might be like after the break. The Cubs have many imminent free agents who will be available on the trade market and might be prominent sellers before the July 30 trade deadline. They can’t afford to play “distracted,” which Contreras knows.

“That’s on everybody’s work ethic and job,” he said. “We have to win as a team, but also I cannot ask everybody to play like I do or to play like Baez and I play. Everyone is different. I know they might be tired, but I’m here to win. I’m here to compete, and that’s what I like to (get) from everybody else.”

The losing stretch and its effect on the clubhouse has made things more difficult to deal with, and Contreras apparently has seen enough. Contreras is considered one of the team’s hardest-working players and has played in 80 games, sometimes through injuries and after plunkings.

His words carry a lot of weight in the clubhouse — and with Cubs fans who appreciate the candor.

“It’s really hard, especially when you want to win, you want to fight for anything that is in your control,” Contreras said. “But also I have to understand this is a team effort. I can’t take control with my (own) hands. I have to let a lot of things go, and we’re having a tough stretch right now. We have to turn it around, but it’s a team effort. It’s not an individual effort.”

Cubs starter Zach Davies responded to the criticism.

“It’s a tough stretch to go through for anybody, regardless of whether you’re in last place or first place,” he said. “Getting through (Sunday) and having a nice break hopefully changes the tide for us, and we can come back refreshed and like nothing ever happened. Go on a nice streak and change the course of our season.”

It’s unlikely the Cubs will be able to feel “like nothing ever happened” after a collapse that is likely to lead to a sell-off.

The game turned in a five-run Cardinals fifth inning in which three Cubs pitchers served up home runs to the first batter they faced.

Meanwhile, a small fire broke out in a mobile hot-dog stand located in Gallagher Way during the game, leading to the closing of Clark Street outside the ballpark. It has been that kind of month for the Cubs.

Things have gotten so bad at Wrigley Field that the biggest cheer of the night came in the bottom of the sixth inning when Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina misjudged a foul pop-up for an error. It didn’t matter, of course, and Molina got the biggest laugh when he was tagged out at second by Báez on a force play in the seventh, then pretended to avoid the tag in Javy-esque fashion, inducing a smile from the Cubs shortstop and fans who appreciated the levity.

At least someone was having fun as the Cubs and Cardinals, longtime rivals who looked like they would be fighting for the National League Central title only a month ago, faced off in a game that likely will mean nothing in the long run.

Davies, who figures to be shopped before the trade deadline, allowed three runs on seven hits over 4⅓ innings, falling to 5-6. It was the 12th time in 19 starts that Davies lasted five or fewer innings.

Davies said he “felt like I made some good pitches... and there were a couple infield hits you can’t do a anything about.”

Cardinals starter Kwang Hyun-Kim (4-5) held the Cubs to five hits in six scoreless innings, striking out seven and walking none. The Cardinals bullpen finished it off with three scoreless innings. The Cubs finished 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position.

The Cubs trailed 1-0 in the fifth when Davies served up a leadoff home run to Paul Goldschmidt and a one-out single to Tyler O’Neill, prompting his removal after 99 pitches. The Cubs bullpen that had been so reliable throughout most of the first half flamed out again to put the game out of reach.

Adam Morgan gave up a two-run home run to pinch hitter Tommy Edman, the first batter he faced, making it a 4-0 game. Dan Winkler, who replaced Morgan with two outs and a runner on, also served up a two-run homer to the first batter he faced, shortstop Paul DeJong.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0