Yoan Moncada isn’t worried about trying to do too much offensively for the Chicago White Sox in Eloy Jimenez’s absence: ‘I think we all have to do our job’

A return to 2019 form would certainly be a boost for a Sox lineup that took a big hit when Eloy Jimenez a ruptured left pectoral tendon on Wednesday. He’ll be out five to six months.

“Eloy is a big part of this team,” Moncada said. “He’s one of our keys. We are going to miss him. I wish him the best. But you know what? I think we all have to do our job. Somebody is going to play that position and whoever that may be, he has to do his job.

“It’s not on us to try to do (too) much. We have to do up to our capabilities.”

Moncada anticipated hitting ahead of Jimenez at times in the lineup. He expressed confidence in whichever player fills that slot.

“Having Eloy behind me (in the lineup) was good,” Moncada said. “That was the plan and I was feeling good having him behind me in the lineup. Now, I think it’s (Yasmani) Grandal is going to be the person and he knows how to do his job, too.

“Whoever is the person who is going to hit behind me, I’m going to get good protection. I’m not concerned about that.”

After a 2020 impacted by COVID-19, Moncada sees the productive spring as a positive sign for what’s ahead.