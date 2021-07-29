Zach Davies makes his last start before the deadline in the Chicago Cubs’ 8-2 loss to Cincinnati Reds

A month had passed since right-hander Zach Davies pitched six innings in a start.

Memorably, the last time that occurred was the beginning of the Chicago Cubs’ combined no-hitter June 24 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. In his last start before the trade deadline, Davies allowed four runs to the Cincinnati Reds over six innings Wednesday but got little offensive support in the Cubs’ 8-2 loss.

Davies tried to work around seven hits and four walks (one intentional) and for the most part limited damage. Tyler Stephenson’s two-run single in the fifth opened up the game as the Reds went ahead 4-0.

The outing represented Davies’ last before Friday’s 3 p.m. trade deadline. The 28-year-old right-hander is not a stranger to being on the move. Davies already has been traded three times in his career: a 2015 trade that send him to Milwaukee before he ever appeared in a big-league game and then getting traded in November 2019 and December 2020, the latter bringing him to Chicago as part of the seven-player trade between the Cubs and San Diego Padres.

So Davies has a good idea of how to handle a possible trade within the next two days.

“The biggest thing was anything can happen at any time,” Davies said after Wednesday’s loss. “I’ve been a part of teams that surprising moves happen. ... For me, it’s really just go out there if I have a job to do that day, that’s what I’m going to do and let management and the front office decide what the team is going to do.”

In the lead up to a potentially trade piece’s final start before the deadline, there always is that curiosity of whether he ends up taking the mound for his scheduled outing.

Davies isn’t the flashiest pitcher — although known for his command, he has struggled with walks this season with an MLB-leading 58 through Wednesday’s start. But contending teams always are looking for pitching depth and ways to bolster the backend of a rotation. And with Davies being a free agent in the offseason, there wouldn’t be a big financial burden to acquire him. He’s owed roughly $3.2 million the rest of the season.

As for whether thought he might not make his start Wednesday because of a possible trade, Davies said “everybody knows it’s there with everything going on with the trade deadline.”

“But I’m out there to go pitch my game on my day to pitch,” Davies continued. “So my concern was getting ready to go out there and start a game. Whatever happens, happens. We don’t have any control (over) that.”

Davies was the latest victim to get taken deep by Reds first baseman Joey Votto, who continued to crush Cubs pitchers. He recorded a multi-homer game for the second straight night and has hit five home runs against the Cubs this series. He will look to break his Reds record of five consecutive games with a home run in Thursday’s series finale at Wrigley Field.

Nico Hoerner left the game with right oblique tightness. He was replaced at the start of the eighth after striking out swinging during his seventh-inning at-bat.

The move forced manager David Ross to get creative since Hoerner was playing shortstop because Javier Báez did not start for a third consecutive game with a sore left heel. Ian Happ pinch hit and was double switched into the game to play left field. That moved Kris Bryant to shortstop where he had previously played only one MLB inning at the position in 2016. It’s the sixth different position the versatile Bryant has seen time at this season.

Ross thought Bryant did a pretty good job in his two innings at shortstop.

“I’ve thought about moving around the middle of the infield a couple of times, actually, when Nico was (on the injured list),” Ross said. “With shifts right now, when (Bryant) is at third he moves over to short I would say at least half the time with all the lefties that we shift. So he’s in that spot a lot.”

