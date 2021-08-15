Quad Cities Bandits' outfielder is all the Rave

DAVENPORT, Iowa — John Rave is back where he wants to be.

The Quad Cities outfielder is putting the barrel on the ball, swiping a few bases and chasing down outs in center field for a River Bandits team that topped 30 games over .500 last week and holds a comfortable lead in the High A Central League.

It's been everything Rave hoped his first full season in professional baseball would be.

It just took him a little longer than expected to get to this point.

Rave, a fifth-round selection of the Royals in the 2019 draft out of Illinois State, has moved beyond a slow start to the season in recent weeks.

The Central Catholic High School graduate has hit .364 through his first nine games in August, raising his season average to .284 and continuing a climb that began following a slow start to the season.

Following what he considered a solid spring training, Rave surprised even himself by hitting .147 in 10 games in May with Quad Cities.

A slight injury didn't help, and Rave spent the final days of the month back in Arizona at Kansas City's spring training complex, working to get back to full health and regain a mental edge at the plate.

"You never want to go back to Arizona when the season is going on, but it might have been the best thing for me at the time," Rave said. "I had tweaked a hamstring and needed a couple of weeks to get healthy."

He also spent time working with Royals coaches to figure things out offensively.

"I focused on seeing the ball deeper (following a pitch) when I was hitting, putting myself in a position to drive the ball to all fields instead of pulling so many balls," Rave said. "It was something the coaches saw and worked with me on."

Working through that allowed Rave to regain the confidence that now allows him to compete effectively.

Rave, who started 167 of the 170 games he played for ISU, understands that baseball is a game that is typically accompanied by streaks of success and stretches of struggles.

Minimizing the latter is a constant objective, and Rave realized that something wasn't right at the plate during the opening weeks of the season.

"I didn't feel like myself. There was something about my swing that wasn't feeling the way it normally felt," Rave said. "I needed to get that back again."

It wasn't the first time in the professional game that Rave had enduring early-season issues at the plate.

Shortly after earning all-Missouri Valley Conference honors for the Redbirds and being named to the league's all-defensive team for a third consecutive year in 2019, Rave endured some initial struggles at the plate as a professional.

After hitting .175 through 15 games at short-season Burlington (N.C.), Rave was promoted to Kansas City's low-A affiliate at the time, Lexington, where he hit .253 over the final 46 games of his rookie season.

The experience taught him to keep working, keeping doing the things he knows he is capable of doing.

"Some of that is baseball. You're going to have highs and lows. It's part of the game and how you deal with those situations makes a difference," Rave said.

That kept Rave pushing forward through the sluggish beginnings to the current season.

"I learned a lot in '19 and that heading into my first full season I feel like has helped me," Rave said. "I didn't let a slow start end my year. I've kept working to get hits, get on base, steal a few bases and score some runs. I've just kept plugging away."

That mindset of making the most of each at-bat has helped Rave.

The wins have piled up for the River Bandits as the team has worked to make the most of each at-bat while blending power that has led to a league-best .265 team batting average that includes 161 doubles, 113 home runs and 28 triples, all numbers that rank second in the 12-team High A Central League.

But while Quad Cities has shown plenty of power, the River Bandits also lead the league with 18 sacrifice bunts.

"There's a competitiveness on this team to do what we can to help each other and help us win games together," Rave said. "You see that every night in the way guys grind out at-bats, never wanting to let an opposing pitcher win the at-bat. That attitude, it's contagious. You don't want to let anyone down."

Rave said his second-half surge has positioned him to have the type of first full professional season that he envisioned.

"Putting up better numbers than I did in '19, that's the next step in my mind," Rave said. "There's always going to be room for improvement, and for me that starts with getting my strikeout numbers down. They're a little higher than I want, and I'm working to bring them down."

With the success Quad Cities has had — losing just one of the 14 six-game series it has played this season — Rave said the environment to learn and work on his craft is about as good as it gets.

"There is a mindset here that we're learning by winning, that the situations we find ourselves and learn through are helping us develop and prepare ourselves for the next level," Rave said. "We're playing games the right way and results show not only in the win column, but how we get the wins."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0