You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Red Sox ace Chris Sale to have Tommy John surgery
0 comments

Red Sox ace Chris Sale to have Tommy John surgery

{{featured_button_text}}

BOSTON — Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale will have Tommy John surgery on his left elbow, an operation that would keep him out the entire 2020 baseball season if and when it resumes after the coronavirus pandemic.

The team made the announcement on Thursday, two weeks after saying the 30-year-old left-hander had a flexor strain near the elbow. At the time, the Red Sox hoped Sale would avoid the operation that usually requires a full year to recover from.

Sale is 109-73 in 10 major league seasons and entering the second season of a six-year, $160 million contract. After helping the Red Sox win the 2018 World Series, he went 6-11 with a 4.40 ERA in 25 starts last year, his fewest wins and starts and highest ERA in a full season since 2012.

Red Sox Spring Baseball

Sale

 Jim Benson

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News