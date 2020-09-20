Reds cash in on White Sox control woes for 7-3 victory

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CINCINNATI — Mike Moustakas hit a two-run single as Cincinnati scored five times in the fourth inning on just one hit, and the Reds took advantage of wild Chicago White Sox pitching for a 7-3 win Sunday.

Aristides Aquino hit a two-run homer as the surging Reds stayed in contention for a playoff spot, beating the AL Central leaders for their seventh win in eight games.

Cincinnati broke away by turning six walks, a hit batter and Moustakas' single into a big inning. The playoff-bound White Sox issued a season-high 11 walks and hit three batters overall.

Chicago starter Dylan Cease (5-3) was pulled after walking the bases loaded with no outs in the fourth. At that point, he hadn't allowed a run or hit, but had walked a career-worst seven and struck out five.

Two runs scored on infield outs and another came home on a bases-loaded walk before Moustakas singled for Cincinnati's first hit.

The White Sox scored on back-to-back RBI singles by Nick Madrigal and José Abreu in the fifth.

Aquino answered with an upper-deck drive to left. He celebrated his second homer with his trademark right arm flex as he rounded third.