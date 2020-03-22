Reds pitching coach, University High graduate Derek Johnson waiting for return of baseball

Derek Johnson would rather be in Arizona, plotting the final adjustments to his pitching staff before Opening Day on Thursday.
Yet Johnson is home in Nashville, Tenn., exactly where he believes he should be with the coronavirus pandemic bringing Major League Baseball to a screeching halt and postponing the start of the season indefinitely.
“I give props to Major League Baseball for everything they did,” said Johnson, the pitching coach for the Cincinnati Reds. “They took a quick response to what was happening around us. They wanted to be socially responsible. They pulled the trigger at the exact right time. They did everything they possibly could to ensure the safety of all of us.”
A University High School graduate, Johnson was building his starters’ pitch counts up and sorting out the Reds’ bullpen when spring training stopped.
“We were starting to make decisions based on what we were seeing,” Johnson said. “We were smack dab in the middle of it and had it shut that down.”
Johnson stayed in Nashville after his highly successful stint as pitching coach for collegiate power Vanderbilt ended.
He was the Chicago Cubs minor league pitching coordinator before becoming Milwaukee pitching coach in 2015. The Reds hired Johnson away from the Brewers in 2019.
The former Eastern Illinois hurler was named Baseball America’s major league Coach of the Year after the Reds’ team ERA improved dramatically to fourth in the National League.
Johnson has provided Reds pitchers with workouts to do at home.
“We do have a few guys here in Nashville, but I haven’t seen them yet,” he said. “I’m waiting for at least a little time to transpire before I figure out what the next steps are.”
Johnson won’t know how to approach bringing his pitchers back to full strength until he at least has a loose timetable for the return of play.
“We’re trying to plan for something we haven’t seen before,” said Johnson. “I don’t have a grand idea what to do. It will all be new territory for all of us.
"MLB will give us ample time to build back up and do it right. Injuries are pretty important for us to stay away from.”
Johnson isn’t concerned his hurlers will throw too much while trying to stay in shape.
“One good thing is no matter what will happen, they won’t tax their arms nearly as much as if they were playing games,” said Johnson.
Johnson believes the longer play is suspended, the longer pitchers will need to round back into form.
“Probably in the next couple weeks we’ll have a better idea of what to do and when to do it,” he said.
When regular season games do return, they may be played without fans for awhile to minimize risk.
“It would be tough saying they shouldn’t do it,” said Johnson. “Our players certainly feed off the elements of the game and the elements of the game include fans.
"For spring training they could maybe do something in home cities. You might scrimmage against yourself. Whatever they end up doing, it will be different than anything we’ve done previously.”
Optimism is high in Cincinnati. The Reds have a solid starting rotation fronted by Luis Castillo, Sonny Gray and Trevor Bauer. The offense has added infielder Mike Moustakas and outfielders Nick Castellanos and Shogo Akiyama.
“You go through an MLB season and you realize really quick it takes more than a starting nine and a four-man bench,” Johnson said. “From last year to this year, we certainly addressed some of those needs.
"I feel good about the direction we’re going. We’re moving forward. It’s just a matter of when.”
