Reds pitching coach, University High graduate Derek Johnson waiting for return of baseball

“One good thing is no matter what will happen, they won’t tax their arms nearly as much as if they were playing games,” said Johnson.

Johnson believes the longer play is suspended, the longer pitchers will need to round back into form.

“Probably in the next couple weeks we’ll have a better idea of what to do and when to do it,” he said.

When regular season games do return, they may be played without fans for awhile to minimize risk.

“It would be tough saying they shouldn’t do it,” said Johnson. “Our players certainly feed off the elements of the game and the elements of the game include fans.

"For spring training they could maybe do something in home cities. You might scrimmage against yourself. Whatever they end up doing, it will be different than anything we’ve done previously.”

Optimism is high in Cincinnati. The Reds have a solid starting rotation fronted by Luis Castillo, Sonny Gray and Trevor Bauer. The offense has added infielder Mike Moustakas and outfielders Nick Castellanos and Shogo Akiyama.