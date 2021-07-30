Report: Cubs' Kris Bryant traded to the San Francisco Giants

Meghan Montemurro
Chicago Tribune
When the Chicago Cubs drafted Kris Bryant with the No. 2 pick in 2013, the organization envisioned the third baseman becoming a cornerstone of a franchise enduring a tough rebuild.
Eight years later, with a National League Rookie of the Year and MVP awards, four All-Star honors and a World Series title to his name, Bryant lived up to expectations as he helped usher in one of the winningest eras of Cubs baseball. After trading Anthony Rizzo to the New York Yankees on Thursday, the Cubs reportedly traded Bryant to the San Francisco Giants to officially close that chapter.
When asked trade rumors this week, Bryant sounded ready for all the speculation to be over with.
“Some of this stuff is just exhausting. It really is,” he said after Tuesday’s loss. “And I’m just trying to do my best to keep my focus where it needs to be and help whoever I can along the way here and just take everything in stride. And whatever happens, it’s out of my control.”
Bryant won’t rule out a return to the Cubs if the organization parts ways with the former National League MVP.
“I feel like I’ve always been really consistent in that,” Bryant said. “Sometimes the narrative out there has never been right, and it’s been frustrating for me to see some of that. But deep down in my heart, I know I’ve had some of the best memories here and the best times in my life. It’d be really stupid of me not to say hey, if they wanted me here, of course I’m always going to listen because Chicago is a special place to me.”
The 29-year-old Bryant showed off his defensive versatility this year while still being the Cubs’ best all-around hitter. Bryant started at least 10 games at five different positions — third base, all three outfield spots and first base — and his comfort playing all over the diamond provided manager David Ross flexibility to optimize his lineup daily.
Bryant departs the Cubs with 160 career home runs, a .279/.378/.508 slash line and 134 OPS+ in 833 games.
PHOTOS: Chicago Cubs great Kris Bryant
SPORTS-KRIS-BRYANT-IS-NO-STRANGER-9-TB
Cubs infielder Kris Bryant walks to the locker room after batting practice last week in Mesa, Arizona.
Armando L. Sanchez, Chicago Tribune
SPORTS-4-THINGS-WE-LEARNED-FROM-2-TB.jpg
Anthony Rizzo talks with Kris Bryant on a practice field on the first day of full-squad workouts at Cubs spring training on Feb. 22, 2021.
Armando L. Sanchez / Chicago Tribune
Baseball Rdp
Kris Bryant has agreed to a contract for the upcoming season with the Chicago Cubs.
Randy Reinhardt
Cubs Indians Baseball
Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant can't make the catch on a ball hit by Cleveland Indians' Cesar Hernandez in the fifth inning on Aug. 12 in Cleveland. Bryant went on the 10-day injured list Saturday night.
Jim Benson
APTOPIX Cubs Reds Baseball
Chicago Cubs' Nico Hoerner, left, celebrates with Kris Bryant, right, after a triple play during the seventh inning against the Cincinnati Reds earlier this season.
Associated Press
SHCRTS-KRIS-BRYANT-IS-OFFERING-A-TB.jpg
Cubs infielder Kris Bryant smiles on the practice field at Sloan Park during spring training Feb. 15, 2020, in Mesa, Ariz.
Armando L. Sanchez / Chicago Tribune
Bryants
Kris and Jessica Bryant posted a photo of them and their baby, Kyler Lee Bryant, on Twitter.
Cubs Mariners Spring Baseball
Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant in action during a spring training baseball game against the Seattle Mariners last month in Peoria, Ariz.
DARRON CUMMINGS, AP PHOTO
SHCRTS-COLUMN-8-THINGS-LEARNED-FROM-TB.jpg
Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant's batting gloves sit in the dugout before a game against the White Sox at U.S. Cellular Field on Tuesday, July 26, 2016.
Chris Sweda / Chicago Tribune
Cubs Spring Baseball
Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant speaks to reporters during spring training Saturday in Mesa, Ariz.
Jim Benson
Cubs-Bryant Grievance Baseball
FILE - In this Aug. 10, 2019, file photo, Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant (17) sits in the dugout during a game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati. The All-Star third baseman lost his service-time grievance against the Cubs.
Jim Benson
Cubs Convention Baseball
Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant fist-bumps fans after being announced during the team's convention Friday in Chicago.
Randy Kindred
Cubs Bryant Baseball
In this Sept. 15, 2019, file photo, Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant watches his three-run home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Chicago.
Randy Kindred
Cardinals Cubs Baseball
The Cubs' Kris Bryant winces in pain after getting hurt while sliding into first base during the third inning of Sunday's game against the Cardinals in Chicago. Bryant suffered a sprained right ankle and did not return.
Paul Beaty, Associated Press
Cubs Mets Baseball
Chicago Cubs' Victor Caratini, right, celebrates with teammate Javier Baez (9) after Baez and Kris Bryant also scored on his seventh-inning three-run home run Thursday night against the Mets in New York.
KATHY WILLENS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Cubs Pirates Baseball
The Cubs' Anthony Rizzo (left) and Kris Bryant (right) have trade rumors swirling around them heading into Spring Training.
TOM E. PUSKAR, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Cubs Pirates Baseball
Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant swings at a pitch during the ninth inning this past season in Pittsburgh in a 2-0 win over the Pirates.
Jim Benson
Kris Bryant happy hedshot, 2019
Bryant
Cubs Reds Baseball
The Cubs' Kris Bryant follows through on a three-run home run off Reds reliever Michael Lorenzen during the seventh inning of an Aug. 11 game in Cincinnati. Bryant was scratched from the lineup Tuesday night with knee soreness.
GARY LANDERS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Brewers Cubs Baseball
Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez, right, is greeted by Kris Bryant, left, after hitting a two-run home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the third inning Friday in Chicago.
Jim Benson
Cubs Cardinals Baseball
Chicago's Kris Bryant, left, scores the game's first run in the sixth inning as Cardinals catcher Matt Wieters watches the action Wednesday in St. Louis.
Jim Benson
Pirates Cubs Baseball
The Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant, right, scores against the Pittsburgh Pirates' Jacob Stallings during the eighth inning of a baseball game in Chicago on Friday.
KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI, AP PHOTO
Cardinals Cubs Baseball
The Cubs' David Bote, right, high-fives Kris Bryant (17) after he scores against the Cardinals during the fifth inning Sunday in Chicago.
Matt Marton, Associated Press
Kris Bryant
Cubs prospect Kris Bryant prepares to take batting practice during spring training in February in Mesa, Ariz. Bryant, 22, started Tuesday's Southern League All-Star Game after hitting .355 with 22 homers in 68 games with Double-A Tennesse.
Joe Deacon
Kris Bryant
Cubs prospect Kris Bryant of the Tennessee Smokies runs to third during a game against Birmingham at Smokies Park last month in Kodak, Tenn. Bryant has excelled at the Double-A level, leading the Southern League in most offensive categories, including homers, batting average and RBIs.
Joe Deacon
Kris Bryant
Chicago's Kris Bryant, left, and Texas' Joey Gallo, right, were both coached by Bryant's dad Mike, below. Mike Bryant passed on lessons he learned from Ted Williams.
Associated Press photos
Kris Bryant
Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant signs autographs before the start of a spring training game against the San Diego Padres on Monday in Peoria, Ariz. The Cubs lost 7-0.
Ed Thompson
0331bryant.jpg
Despite having a very productive spring training, the Cubs have decided to send Kris Bryant to the minor leagues.
Associated Press
Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo
Andrew Nelles
Kris Bryant, Kevin Plawecki
Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant hits a two-run home run in the first inning off New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom on Monday night. It was Bryant's first home run in Wrigley Field.
Ed Thompson
Padres Cubs Bryant Baseball
Fans take photos as Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant bats during the first inning of Friday's game against the San Diego Padres in Chicago. Bryant went 0 for 4 with three strikeouts as the Cubs lost, 5-4.
Joe Deacon
Kris Bryant, Dexter Fowler
Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant, right, is congratulated by Dexter Fowler after Bryant's three-run home run against the Milwaukee Brewers in the third inning Saturday's game in Milwaukee. The Brewers won, 12-4.
Jeffrey Phelps, Associated Press
Trump Cubs Baseball
President Donald Trump holds a Chicago Cubs jersey as he meets with members of the 2016 World Series Champions Chicago Cubs, Wednesday, June 28, 2017, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant holds a "45" sign. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh
Reds Cubs Baseball
The Cubs' Kris Bryant signs his autograph for fans before a spring training baseball game against the Reds last weekend in Las Vegas. Bryant and the Cubs are ready to begin defense of their World Series title when the season opens Sunday night at St. Louis.
Dan McNeile
APTOPIX World Series Cubs Indians Baseball
The Cubs' Kris Bryant, left, and Addison Russell celebrate after their Game 7 World Series win over the Indians early Thursday in Cleveland. Bryant and Russell are two young stars that keep the Cubs' future looking bright.
Dan McNeile
World Series Cubs Indians Baseball
Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant arrives at Wrigley Field early Thursday after the Cubs defeated the Indians in Game 7 of the World Series in Cleveland.
Dan McNeile
World Series Cubs Indians Baseball
Chicago Cubs' Aroldis Chapman, left, and Kris Bryant celebrate after Game 7 of the Major League Baseball World Series against the Cleveland Indians Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016, in Cleveland. The Cubs won 8-7 in 10 innings to win the series 4-3. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip
APTOPIX World Series Cubs Indians Baseball
The Cubs' Kris Bryant is safe at home as Indians catcher Roberto Perez applies a late tag in the fourth inning of Game 7 of the World Series on Wednesday in Cleveland.
MATT SLOCUM, ASSOCIATED PRESS
World Series Cubs Indians Baseball
The Cubs' Kris Bryant celebrates as he crosses the plate in front of Indians catcher Roberto Perez following his solo home run in the first inning of Game 6 of the World Series on Tuesday in Cleveland.
Joe Deacon
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!