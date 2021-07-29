 Skip to main content
Reports: Cubs trading Anthony Rizzo to Yankees

Phillies Cubs Baseball

Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo was traded to the New York Yankees on Thursday.

The swap came ahead of the Major League Baseball trade deadline Friday at 4 p.m. Earlier in the day, the Yankees announced they had gotten All-Star slugger Joey Gallo from Texas.

Rizzo is batting .248 with 14 home runs and 40 RBIs. The 31-year-old had been a fixture at Wrigley Field for a decade, and helped the Cubs break their long World Series drought with a championship in 2016.

Anthony Rizzo, Cubs, hedshot

Rizzo 

Popular in the clubhouse and with Cubs fans, Rizzo didn't play in a 7-4 loss at home to Cincinnati on Thursday. The three-time All-Star is making $16.5 million this year and can become a free agent after the season.

Both Rizzo and Gallo are both left-handed hitters, which the Yankees had seeking to add to a lineup that was predominantly right-handed — not a good mix at Yankee Stadium, with its short porch in right field.

Rizzo began his career with San Diego in 2011, then went to the Cubs in 2012. He is a career .269 hitter with 243 home runs and 793 RBIs. He was the longest-tenured Cubs player and the first building block of the rebuild that began with his acquisition from the San Diego Padres in 2012.

Kevin and Donnie discuss if the Cubs should trade 1 of Kris Bryant, Javier Baez, and Anthony Rizzo

The Cubs reportedly will receive two low-level prospects, 19-year-old outfielder Kevin Alcantara and 24-year-old right-hander Alexander Vizcaíno, according to Yes Network. MLB.com ranks Alcantara the No. 12 prospect in the Yankees organization.

New York began the day fourth in the AL wild-card chase for two spots and then lost 14-0 at Tampa Bay.

The Yankees had been using a mix at first base this year with DJ LeMahieu getting a lot of time. Luke Voit led the majors in home runs last year during the pandemic-shortened season, but the big first baseman has been injured for much of the year.

