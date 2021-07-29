Reports: Cubs trading Anthony Rizzo to Yankees

The swap came ahead of the Major League Baseball trade deadline Friday at 4 p.m. Earlier in the day, the Yankees announced they had gotten All-Star slugger Joey Gallo from Texas.

Rizzo is batting .248 with 14 home runs and 40 RBIs. The 31-year-old had been a fixture at Wrigley Field for a decade, and helped the Cubs break their long World Series drought with a championship in 2016.

Popular in the clubhouse and with Cubs fans, Rizzo didn't play in a 7-4 loss at home to Cincinnati on Thursday. The three-time All-Star is making $16.5 million this year and can become a free agent after the season.

Both Rizzo and Gallo are both left-handed hitters, which the Yankees had seeking to add to a lineup that was predominantly right-handed — not a good mix at Yankee Stadium, with its short porch in right field.

Rizzo began his career with San Diego in 2011, then went to the Cubs in 2012. He is a career .269 hitter with 243 home runs and 793 RBIs. He was the longest-tenured Cubs player and the first building block of the rebuild that began with his acquisition from the San Diego Padres in 2012.

The Cubs reportedly will receive two low-level prospects, 19-year-old outfielder Kevin Alcantara and 24-year-old right-hander Alexander Vizcaíno, according to Yes Network. MLB.com ranks Alcantara the No. 12 prospect in the Yankees organization.

New York began the day fourth in the AL wild-card chase for two spots and then lost 14-0 at Tampa Bay.

The Yankees had been using a mix at first base this year with DJ LeMahieu getting a lot of time. Luke Voit led the majors in home runs last year during the pandemic-shortened season, but the big first baseman has been injured for much of the year.

