 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Rockies-Cubs game postponed; doubleheader set for Wednesday

  • 0
Rockies Cubs Baseball

A weather warning is posted on the right field scoreboard as thunderstorm clouds descend over Wrigley Field before a baseball game between the Chicago Cubs and the Colorado Rockies Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

 Charles Rex Arbogast
{{featured_button_text}}

CHICAGO — Tuesday night’s game between the Colorado Rockies and Chicago Cubs was postponed because of thunderstorms and rescheduled as part of a doubleheader Wednesday.

Storms rolled into Wrigley Field about 90 minutes before the scheduled first pitch. The rain was torrential at times, and the area was placed under a severe thunderstorm watch and a flash flood warning.

Zach Davies (6-10, 5.04 ERA) was penciled in to start for Chicago in the first game of the twinbill against Germán Márquez (11-9, 3.80). Game 2 will feature the Cubs' Justin Steele (2-2, 3.22) and Colorado's Austin Gomber (9-7, 4.15).

Cubs catcher Willson Contreras, who's out with a sprained knee, ran the bases during warmups on Tuesday and will be evaluated Wednesday. Chicago right-hander Adbert Alzolay, who has a hamstring strain, will make a rehab appearance on Wednesday with Triple-A Iowa.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: U High football coach Brody Walworth

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News