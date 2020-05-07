Royals learning about new manager during stay-at-home orders

That has been put on indefinite hold, of course. There is still nobody quite sure when baseball will resume.

But when it does, Keller thinks the Royals will have been able to develop a deeper relationship with their new manager than they might have otherwise. Whereas daily games would have dominated their lives in a regular season, Matheny's meetings the past few weeks on Zoom and other virtual platforms have touched not just on baseball but life in general.

"He's definitely reached out. It's about the only thing he can do, honestly, reach out and sit and talk with us," Keller said. "We go over some books — the 'Legacy' book he asked us to read. He sits with the pitchers in their meetings. Just keeping us active and keeping our minds engaged and keeping us loose. That's about the only thing he can do."

It's not surprising that Matheny would recommend a book centered on self-improvement.

After he was fired by the St. Louis Cardinals, where one of the biggest gripes among players was that Matheny was unable to reach them on a personal level, he spent a year mostly focused on himself. Sure, he was spending time as an adviser to the Royals, but Matheny also took classes in communication and read books about leadership and positive thinking.