Scott Boras pitches 162-game MLB schedule with a World Series game on Christmas

Under the Boras plan, wild-card games would be played Dec. 3, the division series would be Dec. 5-9, the league championship series Dec. 11-17 and the World Series on Dec. 19-26.

There would be no days off in postseason series, and games would be played in Los Angeles, Anaheim, San Diego, Miami, Seattle, Arizona, Milwaukee, Toronto, Houston, St. Petersburg, Fla., and Arlington, Texas.

"All the players I'm talking to want to play all the games, and we can map this out," Boras said. "We're just trying to let (MLB) know we have the ability to do it, that there's a logical way to do it. You have the facilities. You have the sites to do it. The difference is how the playoffs are run and where they're played.

"I think having a planned World Series at a designated site would be a tremendous economic gain for our industry. You could secure corporate sponsorships and have entertainment surrounding it. The Super Bowl has one game. Here, we can have five to seven days of festivities."

There are flaws to Boras' plan. A regular season encompassing October and November would require some games to be played in nasty weather, but Boras said the schedule could be adjusted to minimize the number of late-season games in cold-weather cities.