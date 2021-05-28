Sullivan: Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa is willing to take the heat

“To me, the most irritating part of (the attention) is not whatever is being said of me in any way, shape or form. The team, after almost two months now, has competed well, has overcome stuff. They should be given credit. ... The smaller percent (goes to) the coaching staff taking on the challenge, but the (rest of the credit) is to the players.

“I think it’s a disservice to our players and the way we’ve competed. It pains me that I’m responsible for some of it, in some way. Can’t help it. I just hope the club gets credit for what they’re doing. Listen to me whenever I talk. I’m just inspired by them, so impressed by what they see and what they want to do. That should be the story that takes most of the headlines, and whatever else — if they say I made a mistake or I say I made a mistake — whatever it is, beat that up for a little bit.

“But it’s the team, that’s where the attention should be. Get the fans excited, have some fun out there watching these guys.”

We’ll find out this summer whether the La Russa experiment works, but admit it: We all knew going into the season this team was bound to experience turbulence. You don’t send your grandfather into a mosh pit without expecting him to come out with a few bumps and bruises.