Sullivan: Crowd noise or not, Chicago baseball is nearing a return — as weird as it might be

Alas, that’s not going to happen.

The idea of fans stepping inside ballparks this year appears to be a pipe dream with the coronavirus still spreading across the country at breakneck speed.

But wait.

Didn’t the minor-league Chicago Dogs allow fans inside their ballpark in Rosemont just this week? Is it that crazy to think fans could be allowed into Wrigley at some point in 2020?

“I’m more focused on what’s going on on the field,” Cubs President Theo Epstein said Friday. “But I join the rest of the organization in having tremendous concern for our fans’ safety and health as well. That comes first. And so I’m not an expert in this area, but we’ll certainly be following the lead of the experts in letting them tell us when it’s safe for fans to start attending games, and we’re certainly not at that point right now.”

Without fans, some teams -- including the Cubs, Sox and Los Angeles Angels -- have resorted to piping in crowd noise during their practice games to make up for the sounds of silence, as the Korea Baseball Organization has done for games televised on ESPN.

It’s not known if it will continue at ballparks during the season, and players are still getting used to the fake noise.