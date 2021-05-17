Sullivan: Here are 10 baseball changes that should be etched in stone

CHICAGO — As another season of high strikeout rates and lower batting averages settles in, Major League Baseball has begun its experiment with a cornucopia of rules changes in the minor leagues.
Limiting shifting, moving the mound back, 15-second pitch clocks, larger bases and electronic strike zones — aka robo umps — are just a few examples of changes in store this summer at a minor league ballpark probably not anywhere near you.
The idea is to make the game more exciting through higher contact rates, greater athleticism and more baserunning with less downtime between the action.
Former Chicago Cubs President Theo Epstein, hired as an MLB adviser to find solutions to the game’s most pressing issues, has become baseball’s version of environmental activist Greta Thunberg, seeking solutions to problems that pose grave danger if left uncorrected. Many of his disciples are praising the experimental changes, including his Cubs successor, Jed Hoyer.
“I love baseball,” Hoyer said last month. “But I don’t believe that the rules are written on stone tablets.”
These days the rules seem to be written in invisible ink. We now have “ghost” runners, seven-inning games for doubleheaders and baserunners called out on slides at second for lifting their leg off base for a nanosecond or two.
You can’t stop change. But we can provide our own solutions to help improve a product we love. Therefore, here are things I’d like to see written in stone.
1. Eliminate the dead zones
Dead zone is not an official MLB term, it’s what Chicago public transportation riders endure when the “L” is either stopped or at a snail-like crawl.
Baseball is full of dead zones, and a prominent one begins the moment the batter is introduced to his personally picked walk-up song to the time the ball leaves the pitcher’s hand.
The batter waits until the final note is played, then steps in the box and take a few more hacks before getting into his stance. The pitcher, also not wanting to be rushed, goes into deep breathing techniques he learned from the mental skills coach. Finally relaxed and properly focused, he gets the sign and starts his windup.
Baseball might be a thinking person’s game, but overthinking can grind it to a halt. Make hitters get into the box. Make pitchers throw the ball. Repeat. For advice on how to accomplish this, just ask Mark Buehrle.
2. Institute the Designated PPP
A growing trend has been the use of position players as late-inning pitchers when the game is hopelessly lost. The manager doesn’t want to waste his corps of relievers who have been trained to throw only one or two innings and knows everyone gets a kick out of watching a position player try to pitch.
The Cubs used three position players in a loss to the Atlanta Braves, which is two too many. Blowouts have been a part of baseball since the game began, and with seven-pitcher bullpens the norm, no team should be so bereft that it couldn’t use one reliever to finish a game.
But because that won’t happen, the least MLB can do is force teams to designate a “PPP” (Position Player/Pitcher) on every roster. The PPP is the only one eligible to throw in blowouts, so use him wisely.
3. Install permanent plate umpires
Umpires are rotated every game. That means the ones best at calling balls and strikes could be manning first, second or third base on any given day.
If making the strike zone more consistent is one of MLB’s goals, the best of the best in that field should be awarded the jobs for an entire season, with one per crew. Umpires are all rated on their zone accuracy based on technology, so it wouldn’t be difficult to choose the most qualified. And after the season, the bottom 10% go back to calling the bases with the best minor league umps replacing them behind the plate.
Instead we’ll just get the robo umps, or the end of baseball as we know it.
4. Allow only three shifts per game
If managers were limited by the number of times they could shift, they might save them for the ends of games, allowing more hitters a fighting chance early on. At least it would involve more strategy.
5. Ban reference cards
Imagine Willie Mays pulling out an index card to see how to play Vic Wertz in the 1954 World Series, or Bob Gibson pulling out a reference card to remember the proper pitch sequencing when facing Ernie Banks. When looking at cheat sheets is as prevalent as spitting, the data revolution has gone too far.
Umpire Joe West confiscated a reference card a Philadelphia pitcher used during a Cubs-Phillies game in 2018. MLB ruled the cards were legal as long as checking one did not delay the game.
Then-Phillies manager Gabe Kapler called it a “great” ruling for players.
“I think it takes a lot of mental focus, takes a lot of bandwidth to get out the best hitters in baseball,” he said. “And when you can just take a little of that off your mind and put it on a card, I think that’s helpful for pitchers and good for baseball.”
Players somehow managed to remember instructions without that “bandwidth” for more than a century. Signs were either relayed by hand or other gestures or a coach simply yelling “Move over” at an outfielder.
Former Cubs manager Joe Maddon said that day in ‘18 that he believed in “information” but added: “I still like the idea of players looking in the dugout. I like that connection between on the field and the dugout and your coach.” Let the coaches coach.
6. Automated check-swing technology
No more looking at the first- or third-base ump for a ruling on a check swing that’s at least 90 feet away. Built-in sensors at the plate will beep if the bat passes a certain point that constitutes a swing.
Tennis uses an automated line-calling system instead of relying on judges to make the calls. Sounds simple enough to implement.
7. End the nickname deficit
Mysterious Walker pitched in more than 60 games over five seasons with the Cincinnati Reds, Cleveland Naps, Brooklyn Superbas, Pittsburgh Rebels and Brooklyn Tip-Tops between 1910-1915, going 7-23 with a 4.00 ERA.
What was so mysterious about Frederick Mitchell Walker that earned him that nickname? It remains a mystery to this day.
But we do know colorful nicknames used to be plentiful in baseball, from the “Splendid Splinter” to “Oil Can” to “Wild Thing” and “The Big Hurt.” Outside of “The Yermínator,” what other memorable nicknames have you heard lately? It’s up to the millennials and Generation Z to come up with better nicknames for modern-age athletes. The baby boomers are tired, OK?
8. Create an Entertainer of the Year Award
MLB loves creating new awards, but somehow it has ignored the category of most entertaining player. Bat flipping, fake selfie-taking during home run trips, mound antics and creative dugout celebrations would be considered when selecting a winner of the Rickey Henderson Entertainer of the Year Award.
Pablo Sandoval, Tim Anderson, Fernando Tatís Jr. and Trevor Bauer all would have an equal shot at winning a Rickey in 2021.
9. Leave a little dirt on it
A speck on the ball from a pitch that grazed the dirt merits a new one from the plate umpire. A catcher no longer even has to ask. He just holds the ball up without turning around, and the umpire hands him a new one.
But is this really necessary? Is a ball that has come in contact with the ground for a split second really unusable?
The time-proven instructions parents traditionally have provided children following a minor injury was to “put a little dirt on it.” The same principle applies with a wayward slider.
10. Elect the commissioner
If we can vote on reality TV show contestants with ease, why can’t we make the office of MLB Commissioner an elected position with a four-year term? Rob Manfred would be free to run again, of course, but so would any former player, manager, general manager, executive, sportswriter or broadcaster.
Epstein could be the front-runner if he declared his candidacy for 2022, but you can’t discount Bob Costas, Curt Schilling, Keith Olbermann, Buck Showalter, Vin Scully, Roger Angell, Mike Veeck or any number of other potential candidates. The campaigning alone would be worth it.
The Man, Gibby, Ozzie and more: Meet the Cardinals in baseball's Hall of Fame
Played for St. Louis Cardinals: 1922-32
Year Inducted: 1974
"Sunny Jim" was a fan favorite and a stalwart on the 1926 and '31 World Series championship teams. He won the National League MVP award in 1928, when he led the league with 20 triples, 31 homers and 136 RBIs. Bottomley, a lefthanded swinger, had six consecutive seasons of 100-plus RBIs from 1924-29, and just missed the 100-mark in 1923 and '30. In 1924, he produced 12 of his 111 RBIs in one game -- when he went 6 for 6 in a nine-inning game at Brooklyn on Sept. 24. The 12 RBIs still stand as an MLB record, which he shares with Mark Whiten, who matched the feat as a Cardinals outfielder in 1993.
Played for Cardinals: 1915-26, 1933
Year Inducted: 1942
Hornsby, primarily a second baseman, is widely regarded as the greatest righthanded hitter in baseball history. He won six NL batting titles in a row from 1920-25, with these averages: .370, .397, .401, .384, .424 and .403. He won the Triple Crown (most homers and RBIs, highest batting average) in 1921 and '25, and is second to Ty Cobb for highest career average (.358).
"The Rajah" was player-manager for the 1926 World Series champion Cardinals, but they traded him after the season to the New York Giants for another future Hall of Fame second baseman, Frankie Frisch. Hornsby returned to the Cardinals in 1933, but played sparingly and was released in July. The St. Louis Browns immediately signed him to be a player-manager, and he lasted with the AL club through 1937.
Played for St. Louis Cardinals: 1920-37
Year Inducted: 1970
"Pop" Haines was a three-time World Series champion and one of the 10 pitchers to throw a no-hitter in the organization. He started 387 games in his career, winning 210 and throwing 209 complete games. In the 1926 World Series, Haines went 2-0 with a 1.08 ERA against a Yankees team that featured Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig in the lineup.
Played for St. Louis Cardinals: 1924-31
Year Inducted: 1971
Charles J. "Chick" Hafey was one of the first major leaguers to wear glasses during games. He spent the first eight seasons of his 13-year career with the Cardinals, winning the World Series twice. He won the NL batting title with a .349 average in 1931 -- his fifth consecutive season of hitting .329 or higher for the Cardinals -- but was traded after the season to the Reds for two unheralded players and cash. Hafey's career .317 BA ranks 61st all-time and his .526 slugging percentage is 55th.
Played for St. Louis Cardinals: 1927-37
Year Inducted: 1947
In 1931, Frisch won the NL MVP award and a World Series championship with the Cardinals. His second title would come with the "Gashouse Gang" in a 1934 season where he was an All Star, an MVP candidate and . . . manager of the team! The "Fordham Flash" finished with a .316 career batting average.
Managed for St. Louis Cardinals: 1929, 1940-45
Year Inducted: 2008
After playing in the majors for 13 seasons, which included a 99-game stint as an outfielder with the World Series champion Cardinals in 1926, Southworth was named Cards manager during the 1929 season. He was 43-45 in that role and replaced after the season, but was rehired in 1940 and became the franchise’s winningest manager. Southworth won three NL pennants and two World Series in a span of three seasons (1942-44). His .642 winning percentage is the highest in the Cardinals' 126-year history.
Played for St. Louis Cardinals: 1930, 1932-37
Year Inducted: 1953
"If you can do it, it ain't bragging," Jay Hanna "Dizzy" Dean once said of his remarkable pitching talent. Ol' Diz won the NL Most Valuable Player award after going 30-7 in 1934, the last time a National League pitcher won 30 games. He followed up that feat by beating the Detroit Tigers in Game 1 and Game 7 of the World Series. Dean was named to four All Star teams and led the NL in strikeouts four times, complete games three times and wins twice before his career was derailed by injury.
Played for St. Louis Cardinals: 1932-40, 1947-48
Year Inducted: 1968
"Ducky" Medwick became the second Cardinal in franchise history (after Hornsby did it twice) to win an NL batting triple crown, hitting .374 with 31 HR and 154 RBI in 1937. He was the NL's Most Valuable Player that season and made his fourth appearance in an All Star Game. Medwick’s .335 BA ranks third in Cardinals history (minimum 2,500 at-bats).
Played for St. Louis: 1936-41
Year Inducted: 1981
Before serving in the military from 1943-45, "Big Cat" played in St. Louis for six seasons and New York for one. With the Cardinals, Mize won the 1939 NL batting title and hit for a 1.018 OPS, the third best in organization history. His .959 career OPS ranks 17th all-time among major league hitters.
Played for St. Louis Cardinals: 1938-53
Year Inducted: 1985
As a Cardinal, Enos "Country" Slaughter was named to 10 All Star teams, won two World Series (he missed out in 1944 while serving in the military) and hit for a .305 BA and .847 OPS. His "Mad Dash" in Game 7 of the 1946 World Series, when he scored from first base on a shallow hit to the outfield in the bottom of the eighth inning to break a 3-3 tie against the Boston Red Sox, is part of major-league lore to this day.
Played for St. Louis Cardinals: 1941-63
Year Inducted: 1969
"Baseball's Perfect Warrior" is the eternal face of the St. Louis Cardinals franchise.
Stan “The Man” spent his entire 22-year career with the Cardinals. He was an All Star in all but two of those years, making it onto the team in 20 straight seasons. Musial was a three-time MVP and World Series winner, and is one of 31 major leaguers to have reached the 3,000 hit mark. His 3,630 hits still are fourth-highest all-time.
Played for St. Louis Cardinals: 1945-56, 1961-63
Managed the Cardinals: 1965-76, 1980 (interim), 1990 (interim)
Year Inducted: 1989
One of the more prolific players and managers in the history of St. Louis, Red was a symbol of the Cardinals winning tradition. He won World Series titles with the Redbirds as a player (1946), manager (1967) and coach (1964, 1982). His 1,041 wins as a manager are the second-most in the team’s history. As a player, Schoendienst made the All-Star team nine times as a Cardinal and won the 1950 Midsummer Classic for the National League with a 14th-inning homer.
Played for St. Louis Cardinals: 1959-75
Year Inducted: 1981
"Gibby" reigns as the most dominant pitcher in franchise history. He was a two-time Cy Young Award winner and won the World Series twice (1964 and '67), being named World Series MVP both times. Gibson’s most dominant season came in 1968, when he posted a record-low 1.12 ERA and forced a rules change that lowered the pitching mound. He is the runaway leader in wins (251), strikeouts (3,117),complete games (255) and shutouts (56) by a Cardinals pitcher.
Played for St. Louis Cardinals: 1964-79
Year Inducted: 1985
In the summer of 1964, the Chicago Cubs dealt Lou Brock to the St. Louis Cardinals for pitcher Ernie Broglio. The rest is history. Brock went on to win two World Series titles in St. Louis and joined Stan Musial in the 3,000-hit club with 3,023 in his career (2,713 with the Cardinals. Still, he is best-known forhis dominance on the basepaths. Brock stole 938 bases throughout his career, second only to Rickey Henderson in MLB history, and his 118 steals in 1974 still stand as the NL record.
Played for St. Louis Cardinals: 1968-1980
Year Inducted: Voted in 2020, induction scheduled for 2021.
Simmons was an eight-time All-Star. His 2,472 hits are the second-most of any player who played primarily at catcher (behind Hall of Famer Ivan Rodriguez). When Simmons retired, the 2,472 hits were the fourth-most ever by a switch hitter.
Managed for St. Louis Cardinals: 1980-90
Year Inducted: 2010
Dorrel Norman Elvert "Whitey" Herzog, the pride of New Athens, Ill., managed the Rangers (138 games), Angels (four games) and Royals (four-plus seasons) before joining the Cardinals in 1980. While he did well in his previous stop, those Kansas City teams couldn't match the success of Whiteyball in St. Louis. Herzog's Cardinals teams won one World Series and three NL pennants in the 1980s, and his 822 career wins are third-most in the history of the franchise.
Played for St. Louis Cardinals: 1981-84
Year Inducted: 2006
Before becoming a member of the Cardinals, Sutter won a Cy Young with the Chicago Cubs in 1979. With the Redbirds, "Bruuuuuce" was an All-Star twice and a World Series champion, and had four seasons with at least 20 saves. The righthander who made the split-fingered fastball famous posted the 28th-most saves in MLB history with 300.
Played for St. Louis Cardinals: 1982-96
Year Inducted: 2002
“The Wizard” made his mark on the history of baseball with his magical glove. Smith won 13 Gold Gloves, the most all-time among MLB shortstops. His 44.2 defensive WAR is the highest among any player in MLB history, and The Wizard’s 580 stolen bases rank 22nd in the major league leaderboards. Smith won the World Series with the Cardinals in 1982.
Managed the St. Louis Cardinals: 1996-2011
Year Inducted: 2014
He didn't go into the Hall of Fame with the famed STL logo (or any other logo) on his hat, owing to the success he had previously enjoyed with the Chicago White Sox and Oakland A's. La Russa joined the Cardinals in 1996 and won two World Series titles and three NL pennants before retiring. No manager in Cardinals history won more games than La Russa’s 1,408.
Players and managers with connections to the franchise who did not go into the Hall of Fame as Cardinals (years with Cardinals in parentheses):
Pud Galvin (1892)
Roger Connor (1894-97)
Cy Young (1899-1900)
Jesse Burkett (1899-1901)
Bobby Wallace (1899-1901,1917-18)
John McGraw (1900)
Wilbert Robinson (1900)
Mordecai Brown (1903)
Kid Nichols (1904-05)
Jake Beckley (1904-07)
Roger Bresnahan (1909-12)
Vic Willis (1910)
Miller Huggins (1913-17)
Branch Rickey (1919-25)
Grover Cleveland Alexander (1926-29)
Rabbit Maranville (1927-28)
Bill McKechnie (1928-29)
Burleigh Grimes (1930-31, 1933-34)
Dazzy Vance (1933-34)
Leo Durocher (1933-37)
Walter Alston (1936)
Hoyt Wilhelm (1957)
Steve Carlton (1965-71)
Orlando Cepeda (1966-68)
Joe Torre (player 1969-74; manager 1990-95)
Lee Smith (1990-93)
Dennis Eckersley (1996-97)
John Smoltz (2009)