Sullivan: Here are 10 baseball changes that should be etched in stone

The Cubs used three position players in a loss to the Atlanta Braves, which is two too many. Blowouts have been a part of baseball since the game began, and with seven-pitcher bullpens the norm, no team should be so bereft that it couldn’t use one reliever to finish a game.

But because that won’t happen, the least MLB can do is force teams to designate a “PPP” (Position Player/Pitcher) on every roster. The PPP is the only one eligible to throw in blowouts, so use him wisely.

3. Install permanent plate umpires

Umpires are rotated every game. That means the ones best at calling balls and strikes could be manning first, second or third base on any given day.

If making the strike zone more consistent is one of MLB’s goals, the best of the best in that field should be awarded the jobs for an entire season, with one per crew. Umpires are all rated on their zone accuracy based on technology, so it wouldn’t be difficult to choose the most qualified. And after the season, the bottom 10% go back to calling the bases with the best minor league umps replacing them behind the plate.

Instead we’ll just get the robo umps, or the end of baseball as we know it.

4. Allow only three shifts per game