Sullivan: Let's just get this illegitimate baseball season going already

The problem with owners is they go around acting like they own the place.

The problem with players is they think the only reason fans come to games is to watch them play.

Both of these things are true, which is why we seemingly are about to start the most illegitimate baseball season in history.

So congrats to the owners and players for doing the impossible _ creating widespread disgust among their fan base when all they had to do to satiate the masses was agree to play a half season or so and put the games on TV.

Instead, we'll probably get about one-third of a season, turning the time-honored marathon into a sprint and spoiling the very essence of the game.

Will the best team win?

Who knows? Anyone can play lights out for a 50-something-game stretch, as the 1977 Cubs proved when they were 25 games over .500 on June 28 only to finish 81-81. Conversely, any team can stink for a 50-something-game stretch, as the Nationals showed last year when they started out 19-31 only to earn the second National League wild-card berth and eventually win the World Series.