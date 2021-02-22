Sullivan: Motivating young players is no different to Tony La Russa now than in his 1st spring training in 1980

During their final-week implosion, I asked first baseman Jose Abreu after a loss to the Cleveland Indians if the Sox had taken their foot off the gas.

“From my point of view, I agree (with that),” Abreu replied. “We relaxed a little bit, and that’s why we got caught in this moment.”

That narrative was seconded last week by starter Lucas Giolito.

“I wouldn’t necessarily say we let our foot off the gas, but it was kind of like a relief, like, ‘We made it, we got in the playoffs,’” he said. “And then we all know that we went on a bad stretch immediately after that. That was definitely a big learning experience.”

General manager Rick Hahn conceded last week the Sox played “some of our worst baseball” after the clincher, and need to develop a “killer instinct” that separates the great teams from the good ones.

Enter La Russa, who only needs to show a highlight reel of his old A’s teams with Dave Stewart, Rickey Henderson and Dennis Eckersley to prove exactly how that’s done. Upon arriving at camp, La Russa spoke of having a family atmosphere, not to mention his need to gain the players’ trust following the offseason news of his DUI arrest from last February.