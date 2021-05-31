The Chicago Cubs schedule is about to get more challenging after their 6-game winning streak ends with a 5-1 loss to the Cincinnati Reds

But injuries are testing their depth. They could not overcome a three-run first inning by the Reds and an uneven start from Jake Arrieta, who battled his command through the duration of his 3⅔-inning outing, as their depleted lineup struggled to produce much offense. Reds starter Tyler Mahle carried a perfect game into the fifth before a leadoff walk by Ian Happ and a single from Willson Contreras created the Cubs’ first rally.

But the bottom of the Cubs lineup was filled with reserves and fill-ins for the team’s plethora of injured players, and Mahle was able to strike out the side to escape unscathed.

“We’re a little banged up and we’ve got the best team coming in here next, playing a high level of baseball,” Ross said. “We’re not at full strength, so I’m not going to take a full look at ‘can we compete with this team or not?’ without being fully healthy.

“I don’t think that we should paint a picture whether we sweep all these teams or they sweep us or we split. I don’t think it’s a real indicative measure of where we can and can’t be at the end of the season and into the playoffs.”

Still, this next stretch will be crucial if the Cubs want to prove they are credible contenders in the NL. It also could go a long way toward influencing the team’s actions before the trade deadline.