The Chicago Cubs schedule is about to get more challenging after their 6-game winning streak ends with a 5-1 loss to the Cincinnati Reds

The Chicago Cubs have been one of the hottest teams in baseball in May, even as their list of injuries has continued to stack up.
They put their 11th player on the injured list before a 5-1 loss to the Cincinnati Reds in Sunday’s series finale at Wrigley Field, which snapped their six-game winning streak. Still, the Cubs have surged to five consecutive series wins and a 19-9 record since April 29.
And now the schedule is about to test just how far this team has come.
The Cubs welcome the San Diego Padres, who own the best record in the National League, for a three-game series beginning Monday at Wrigley. It kicks off a brutal stretch in which the next 17 games are against teams that would be in the postseason based on the current standings.
They face the three NL division leaders — the Padres, St. Louis Cardinals and New York Mets — and the San Francisco Giants, who own the second-best record in the NL.
“It’ll be a good test for us,” manager David Ross said before Sunday’s game. “It’ll be a good test to show us where we need to continue to grow. How we measure up. Where they might try to take advantage of areas.”
Lately, the Cubs haven’t displayed many weaknesses for teams to take advantage of.
They have been the third-best hitting team in the NL since the start of May in terms of weighted runs created plus (wRC+), which compares a team’s offense with the league average. Their pitching staff has posted the second-best ERA in the NL this month, including the best bullpen ERA.
But injuries are testing their depth. They could not overcome a three-run first inning by the Reds and an uneven start from Jake Arrieta, who battled his command through the duration of his 3⅔-inning outing, as their depleted lineup struggled to produce much offense. Reds starter Tyler Mahle carried a perfect game into the fifth before a leadoff walk by Ian Happ and a single from Willson Contreras created the Cubs’ first rally.
But the bottom of the Cubs lineup was filled with reserves and fill-ins for the team’s plethora of injured players, and Mahle was able to strike out the side to escape unscathed.
“We’re a little banged up and we’ve got the best team coming in here next, playing a high level of baseball,” Ross said. “We’re not at full strength, so I’m not going to take a full look at ‘can we compete with this team or not?’ without being fully healthy.
“I don’t think that we should paint a picture whether we sweep all these teams or they sweep us or we split. I don’t think it’s a real indicative measure of where we can and can’t be at the end of the season and into the playoffs.”
Still, this next stretch will be crucial if the Cubs want to prove they are credible contenders in the NL. It also could go a long way toward influencing the team’s actions before the trade deadline.
The Cubs began May trailing by five games in the NL Central, but they’re now within a half-game of the Cardinals for the division lead after taking advantage of a steady diet of division opponents as well as the struggling Washington Nationals and Detroit Tigers.
The schedule in June is much more unrelenting. In addition to this 17-game stretch, they also face the Los Angeles Dodgers, who have the third-best record in the NL, and the Cleveland Indians and Milwaukee Brewers, teams also fighting for playoff positioning.
“I don’t think we really approach any team differently,” Arrieta said. “It’s foolish to do that. We try to prepare the same way regardless of who we’re facing.
“I don’t necessarily think we look too far ahead. Your focus gets taken off of who you’re currently playing, so obviously with San Diego ... they’re a great team, but we are too. We can beat anybody, just a matter of coming out sharp.”