Theo Epstein steps down as Chicago Cubs president, with Jed Hoyer succeeding him

The Chicago Cubs announced Theo Epstein is stepping down as team president on Friday and will be succeeded by general manger Jed Hoyer.
Epstein spent nine years at the helm of the Cubs, spearheading a rebuilding effort that resulted in five postseason appearances and a World Series title in 2016.
While most expected Epstein to leave after his contract ended in 2021, the decision was made to retire now and give Hoyer the opportunity to revamp the roster, which is expected to undergo many changes.
Epstein and Cubs Chairman Tom Ricketts will speak to the media later this afternoon.
Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa blew out a tire on the grey Lexus he was driving in a collision with a curb that left the vehicle smoking when he was arrested on misdemeanor DUI charges in February, according to an affidavit filed by the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
NEW YORK (AP) — Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman and San Francisco starter Kevin Gausman accepted $18.9 million qualifying offers Wednesday, receiving one-year deals to stay with their teams rather than test what they could get in free agency.