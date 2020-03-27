4 things Cubs fans are missing with the MLB season on hold for at least 2 months

The coronavirus pandemic has put Cubs fans’ plans at Wrigley Field on hold for April and May.

But all will not be lost if — a that’s a big if — the regular season resumes around June 1.

If the balance of the regular season stays intact, fans will enjoy an interleague series against the Red Sox in June, a Javier Baez “El Mago” bobblehead promotion against the Reds in July, a seven-game homestand in September against the Dodgers and Cardinals, and a visit by Rockies star Nolan Arenado.

The delay of the start of the regular season already has created some cold realities. Here’s a sampling:

1. Fewer chances to see Kris Bryant or Javier Baez.

Two of the more highly-anticipated events were Kris Bryant’s eagerness to handle the full-time leadoff duties for the first time and Javier Baez’s vow to be more prepared for the start of games.