Tigers draft Arizona State slugger Torkelson with No. 1 pick

The shortened college and high school baseball seasons presented unique challenges for big league scouting departments, which had to rely more on videos of players instead of attending games to help with their evaluations.

Despite all that, the 20-year-old Torkelson had long been linked to the Tigers with the top pick. Vanderbilt infielder Austin Martin and Texas A&M left-hander Asa Lacy were also believed to be in the mix, but the 6-foot-1, 220-pound Torkelson was too good to pass up for Detroit.

With power to all fields and a great eye at the plate, Torkelson established himself as college baseball's top slugger after going undrafted out of high school. He hit 54 home runs at Arizona State, finishing two shy of Bob Horner's school record — a mark Torkelson would have likely obliterated if his college season hadn't been canceled after just 17 games because of the pandemic. The Petaluma, California, native hit .340 with six homers and 11 RBIs this year.

The Tigers' selection of Torkelson marked the second straight year a college position player was taken with the first pick after Baltimore chose Oregon State catcher Adley Rutschman last year. It's the first time that has happened since Milwaukee took North Carolina catcher B.J. Surhoff in 1985 and Pittsburgh selected Arkansas third baseman Jeff King a year later.