Tom Ricketts issues letter to Chicago Cubs season ticket holders

Chicago Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts issued his first extended comments since the organization dismantled its core at the trade deadline in an email to season ticket holders Monday morning.

Ricketts, who called this past week extremely hard on everyone, stated “while we believe the decisions we took were right for our organization, they were nonetheless difficult to make.” He commended Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant and Javier Báez for the joy they brought to fans and as ambassadors to the franchise and city as well as their successes that included awards, franchise records and a World Series title.

“Their individual and collective contributions to our organization cannot be overstated. They are forever etched in Cubs history and the hearts of our fans.”

Ricketts said the last few weeks made it clear the direction the franchise was heading, prompting decisions be made with a focus on the future and not the past.

“Cubs fans are no longer content with merely making the playoffs,” Ricketts wrote. “As we reset our team, please know we share your higher expectations. With five postseason appearances in the last six years, including reaching the NLCS three times and our historic World Series championship, sustainable on-field success is the new standard.

“We’re focused on replenishing our farm system and reloading our roster to build our next great Cubs team. The recent addition of several young, high-ceiling players, a highly effective player development system and additional financial resources underpin our position of strength.”

Ricketts ended his letter to season tickets holders by thanking fans for trusting and believing in the organization’s plan to build a championship team: “We did, and I assure you, we will do it again soon.”

“If the past tells us anything, watching a remarkable team come together is extremely exciting and rewarding, especially when everyone is aligned on the goal of winning the World Series. ... We’re grateful for the chance to share in that joy and journey together again.”

