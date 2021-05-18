Trailblazing Jeremiah Paprocki — only 21 — is the Chicago Cubs’ new PA announcer at Wrigley Field

Have your pencils and scorecards ready, Chicago Cubs fans. A new voice is booming out of the Wrigley Field public address system.

Making his debut with Monday’s game against the Washington Nationals: Jeremiah Paprocki, who, at 21, is younger than anyone on the Cubs’ current roster.

Paprocki also is the first Black person in the role made famous by gravel-voiced Pat Pieper, who was the ballpark voice of the Cubs for their first 59 seasons at Wrigley Field until shortly before his death at 88 after the 1974 season.

When Pieper began as announcer, there was no sound system. He had to hustle along in front of the stands, shouting through a 14-pound megaphone he lugged around. The ballpark’s first loudspeakers weren’t installed until 1932.

More recently the position was held by Paul Friedman (1995-2010), then Andrew Belleson, whose 10-year run ended after last season. Friedman filled in as Wrigley’s PA announcer for the first month of this season.

Born and raised in Chicago, Paprocki said in a video the Cubs posted online Monday that his mother fostered his love of baseball and the Cubs, starting him on the path to this job.