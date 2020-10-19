Watch now: Bloomington-Normal-area baseball coaches, players offer their opinion on the World Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers used a late Cody Bellinger home run to claim game seven and rally from down three games to one and stun the Atlanta Braves in the National League Championship Series.
The Tampa Bay Rays righted their ship just in time to capture their game seven and stymie Houston’s bid to come all the way back from a 3-0 deficit in the American League Championship Series.
That gives us the teams with the two best regular season records in Major League Baseball squaring off in the World Series, which begins Tuesday in Arlington, Texas.
The Pantagraph polled nine baseball coaches and players to get their opinion on how that World Series will turn out, and the results point to a hotly contested event.
Five of our panelists picked the Dodgers, while four opted for the Rays.
Steve Clapp, Bloomington High School coach
Who will win: Dodgers in 7
MVP: Mookie Betts, Walker Buehler, co-MVPs
Why: “What a great Series on paper, two very good squads. The Dodgers were the best team in baseball with their 43 wins. I think their third trip in four years finally results in a championship. Very balanced offensive attack with great arms on the bump.”
Who will win: Dodgers in 6
MVP: Mookie Betts
Why: “My dad convinced me to be a Dodger fan when I was a kid because he was too, going back to when they were in Brooklyn. I remember him saying he cried when he heard they were moving to LA. Former (Lexington) high school teammate Mike Brown played in their organization. Former (West) Wildcat Brock Stewart played for them. Former (Lexington) Minuteman Dan Freed scouted for them. I became a Cub fan because I could never get daily Dodger results because the paper was always a day behind due to west coast and no internet. Cubs were on WGN.”
“Dodgers have a great manager in Dave Roberts. Mookie has been there and done that. Dodgers have looked death in the face being down 3-1 ... they are playing without fear. Playing fearless is a commodity in competitive sports. Go Dodger Blue and The Boys of Summer!”
Who will win: Rays in 7
MVP: Randy Arozarena
Why: “Arozarena’s had a hot bat in the postseason — four home runs in the ALCS and seven in all of postseason, set a rookie record for most homers in a single postseason.”
Billy Horn, former Normal CornBelters manager
Who will win: Rays in 6
MVP: Willy Adames
Why: “Tampa plays solid fundamental baseball, exceptional defense and their pitching staff is incredible. I’ve got pitching and defense, heart and grit over a tremendous payroll.”
Who will win: Rays in 6
MVP: Randy Arozarena
Why: “LA may be a better hitting team but Tampa just has a stable of arms that is very impressive. Arozarena is swinging the hot bat. He has exploded on the big stage this fall. And to think the Cardinals, who struggled to hit this year, traded him away. They may regret that move.”
Steve Paxson, University High coach
Who will win: Dodgers in 6
MVP: Will Smith
Why: “I really feel like it’s going to be hard to beat the Dodgers. I just feel like runs are hard to come by versus the Dodgers and their pen. Plus they’ve been there three of the last four years, so they (know) a little something about how to win a title.”
Who will win: Dodgers in 5
MVP: Cody Bellinger
Why: “In this postseason, there has been phenomenal baseball players and it has been a joy to watch. I learn something new every game just watching those guys compete at the highest level. The Dodgers have a multitude of MVP-caliber players. I’m excited to see these two teams go at it, but I think the Dodgers just have too much firepower for the Rays to keep up.”
Chris Razo, Heartland College coach
Who will win: Dodgers in 6
MVP: Mookie Betts
Why: “Their bullpen and Mookie will be the difference. I don’t think people realize how much of an impact Mookie has on the game in so many ways. He is the second best player in baseball and the world will know after this series!”
Ryan Short, Normal Community coach
Who will win: Rays in 6
MVP: Blake Snell
Why: “(I've got) Blake Snell winning the MVP award for throwing quality starts in game 2 and the clinching game 6. The Dodgers have the deeper lineup, but I think the Rays have both the better starters in Glasnow, Snell and Morton and the more reliable bullpen. I predict the better pitchers beat the better hitters.”
