Watch now: Bloomington-Normal-area baseball coaches, players offer their opinion on the World Series

Why: “My dad convinced me to be a Dodger fan when I was a kid because he was too, going back to when they were in Brooklyn. I remember him saying he cried when he heard they were moving to LA. Former (Lexington) high school teammate Mike Brown played in their organization. Former (West) Wildcat Brock Stewart played for them. Former (Lexington) Minuteman Dan Freed scouted for them. I became a Cub fan because I could never get daily Dodger results because the paper was always a day behind due to west coast and no internet. Cubs were on WGN.”