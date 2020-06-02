Watch now: Bloomington-Normal products Reid Birlingmair, Charlie Cerny try to stay ready for Oakland Athletics

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

The seemingly endless uncertainty surrounding the baseball season has had its effect on Reid Birlingmair and Charlie Cerny.

And while the former Intercity standouts attempt to stay ready for a possible resumption of play, they are doing so as unpaid members of the Oakland Athletics minor league system.

“Obviously, it’s disappointing not being paid. Guys in the organization are really frustrated with it,” said Cerny, a Bloomington High School graduate. “But what can you do really? You have to keep training and moving forward.”

While 28 of 30 major league teams have announced they will continue to pay minor leaguers a $400 weekly stipend at least through the end of June, Oakland is the only organization to halt such payments as of May 31.

“That was nice to have to get by, for sure,” said Birlingmair, a Normal West graduate. “It hurts knowing a lot of players are living in their own apartments and have families. Even that small amount helped a lot. It is what it is. We have no control over that.”

Birlingmair and Cerny prefer to focus on baseball rather than a sudden lack of paychecks. Both are waiting out the COVID-19 related stoppage back in Bloomington-Normal with their families.