Watch now: Bloomington-Normal products Reid Birlingmair, Charlie Cerny try to stay ready for Oakland Athletics

The seemingly endless uncertainty surrounding the baseball season has had its effect on Reid Birlingmair and Charlie Cerny.
And while the former Intercity standouts attempt to stay ready for a possible resumption of play, they are doing so as unpaid members of the Oakland Athletics minor league system.
“Obviously, it’s disappointing not being paid. Guys in the organization are really frustrated with it,” said Cerny, a Bloomington High School graduate. “But what can you do really? You have to keep training and moving forward.”
While 28 of 30 major league teams have announced they will continue to pay minor leaguers a $400 weekly stipend at least through the end of June, Oakland is the only organization to halt such payments as of May 31.
“That was nice to have to get by, for sure,” said Birlingmair, a Normal West graduate. “It hurts knowing a lot of players are living in their own apartments and have families. Even that small amount helped a lot. It is what it is. We have no control over that.”
Birlingmair and Cerny prefer to focus on baseball rather than a sudden lack of paychecks. Both are waiting out the COVID-19 related stoppage back in Bloomington-Normal with their families.
“There’s nothing you can really do at this point,” said Cerny. “We’re not the only people put out of a job. You have to look at it that way. There are more important things than us playing baseball. Things will end up well at some point.”
Birlingmair and Cerny are training at Coach Ks Academy in Normal, which is run by former Illinois State and minor league pitcher Josh Kauten.
“I’ve worked with Josh since my sophomore year in college. He’s been my go-to mentor pitching coach,” said Birlingmair, who played with Cerny at Illinois-Chicago. “It’s really been a huge help. It’s a very valuable asset to have right in my backyard.”
Birlingmair was a 28th-round draft pick in 2018. The right-hander made 21 starts at Class A Beloit last season, posting a 6-6 record, a 4.02 ERA, 120 strikeouts and 50 walks in 123 innings.
“It was my first full season and my first experience of realizing how much of a grind it is playing that many games. The five days between starts goes really fast,” said the 23-year-old. “I did a good job keeping my body in shape and finding a routine in the weight room. I felt really good toward the second half.”
Birlingmair posted a 1.89 ERA over his final eight starts by making additional use of a change up.
“I threw it a lot more. It was really my go-to pitch I got the most swing-and-misses on,” the 5-foot-10 Birlingmair said. “And I tinkered with my slider grip a little bit so I had two new pitches going into the second half.”
Birlingmair was delivering his fastball in the 89 to 92 mph range early last season and bumped that to 91 to 94 late in the campaign. Through offseason work at Driveline Baseball in Seattle and Coach Ks Academy, he is now regularly sporting 92 to 96 mph heat and has touched 98 twice.
“A little tick in velocity can go a long way,” he said.
The 6-foot-5 Cerny, a seventh round draft choice in 2018, was used in relief and notched eight saves in 10 opportunities. He registered a 2-2 record and a 3.57 ERA with 42 strikeouts and 37 walks in 53 innings.
“I had a really good first half of the year. Then something happened after the all-star break,” said Cerny. “I lost more of the mental side of the game, my aggressiveness. I took pride in not walking too many people in college, and that helped my draft stock.
“I didn’t do a good job of that. I would see someone in the box, and my whole mentality would change. I would think I can’t afford to walk this guy instead of trying to get him out as soon as possible. When I resume baseball, I want to do that in a more efficient way.”
Birlingmair and Cerny, who likely would have opened the season at Stockton of the high Class A California League, spent about a week at spring training in Arizona before being sent home in March. They have little control over the fact that a season of their prime may be taken from them.
“It’s not looking promising,” Birlingmair said of a minor league season. “It’s unfortunate to think about losing a year of your pro career and your development.”
“We’re losing our second full year,” said Cerny. “We’ll see how it plays out. What can you do really other than stay ready? When that opportunity comes, you’ve got to take full advantage.”
PHOTOS: Reid Birlingmair and Charlie Cerny
Area minor leaguers with Beloit Snappers
Reid Birlingmair
Charlie Cerny
061715-blm-spt-3starbase
061715-blm-spt-4starbase
All-Star Game
Charlie Cerny
051414-blm-spt-3bhsbase
Reid Birlingmair action shot
052915-blm-spt-2westbase
Big 12 Conference baseball
Cerny, Charlie
Reid Birlingmair photo
051414-blm-spt-6bhsbase
Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!