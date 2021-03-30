Watch now: Cardinals need outfield to deliver results around stars in infield

Nearly every year for the past eight years, St. Louis Cardinals fans have tuned in opening day ready to watch their newly acquired star take them back to the prominence they enjoyed a decade ago.
In 2015, it was Jason Heyward. Two years later, Dexter Fowler. Then, in 2018, Marcel Ozuna, and the next year, Paul Goldschmidt.
This year, of course, it’s Nolan Arenado.
But if the Cardinals add a new star every year, why have they remained clearly behind the front of the pack — especially on offense?
The Cardinals have competed every year, never putting their fan base through the painful rebuilds of the Cubs and White Sox. But they’ve also never quite been able to get the window open wide enough to break through.
There was that National League Championship Series appearance two seasons ago. But all that ended up accomplishing was putting the Cardinals’ woeful lack of offense on a bigger stage.
Enter Arenado, who Cardinals fans had been teased with for years. He’s coming to St. Louis in his prime. His home run numbers will likely dip in pitcher-friendly Busch Stadium, but he’ll still be one of the two or three best third basemen in baseball. As a duo, he and Goldschmidt are as formidable as it comes.
But after that … offense is STILL an issue. After a team OPS+ of 109 in 2016 (among non-pitchers), the offense has taken a step back every year despite adding from outside the organization every year.
The difference? Lineup depth. In 2016, the lineup was six deep with heavy hitters, and had bats coming off the bench. In 2019 — and even more so in 2020 — Goldschmidt has been the only consistent offensive weapon. Of the players returning from last year, only Goldschmidt (144) and … Harrison Bader (?!), with a 113 OPS+, were even close to league average offensively in 2020.
Adding Arenado will obviously help, but when you look at that 2016 team, eight players had at least 350 at-bats, and all eight had an OPS+ over 100. The Cardinals had half that number in 2019, and were even worse last year.
If Tommy Edman can return to 2019 form — and he’s looked that way this spring — he can lead off and give the Cardinals a good top three with Goldschmidt and Arenado to follow.
Paul DeJong will likely begin the season at cleanup. While we love the former Illinois State Redbird at our house, he’d be better off lower in the lineup.
The key will be outfielders Dylan Carlson and Tyler O’Neill. Carlson will be playing his first full season in the majors; O’Neill has never been a league average hitter despite tons of power and speed. The Cardinals are banking on both being plus offensive players — a huge gamble after both were atrocious offensively in 2020 (both were under 70 OPS+).
If they’re above league average offensively, even with a starting pitching staff that’s a little thin and a bullpen still defining roles, the Cardinals could run away with the NL Central.
If they're not, frustration will set in. When young players don’t develop to fill in around the stars the front office acquires, the manager and coaches will take the blame. That makes this an interesting and pivotal year in St. Louis.
