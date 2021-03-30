Watch now: Cardinals need outfield to deliver results around stars in infield

The Cardinals have competed every year, never putting their fan base through the painful rebuilds of the Cubs and White Sox. But they’ve also never quite been able to get the window open wide enough to break through.

There was that National League Championship Series appearance two seasons ago. But all that ended up accomplishing was putting the Cardinals’ woeful lack of offense on a bigger stage.

Enter Arenado, who Cardinals fans had been teased with for years. He’s coming to St. Louis in his prime. His home run numbers will likely dip in pitcher-friendly Busch Stadium, but he’ll still be one of the two or three best third basemen in baseball. As a duo, he and Goldschmidt are as formidable as it comes.

But after that … offense is STILL an issue. After a team OPS+ of 109 in 2016 (among non-pitchers), the offense has taken a step back every year despite adding from outside the organization every year.

The difference? Lineup depth. In 2016, the lineup was six deep with heavy hitters, and had bats coming off the bench. In 2019 — and even more so in 2020 — Goldschmidt has been the only consistent offensive weapon. Of the players returning from last year, only Goldschmidt (144) and … Harrison Bader (?!), with a 113 OPS+, were even close to league average offensively in 2020.