Watch now: Central Illinois Cardinals and Cubs fans ready for baseball — even with a shortened season

Chris Patton, a Cardinals fan from Monticello, said he would be willing to attend games in person if that option opens up — and it's safe.

“It kind of depends on where we are and what is put in place," Patton said. "I don’t know if I would and it depends on what the (COVID-19) numbers have been in that area. If there is a safe way to do it, I would love to."

Hatfield grew up a Cardinals fan, rooting for Ozzie Smith, Mark McGwire and countless others. He's celebrated three World Series championships in his lifetime (1982, 2006 and 2011), and said if the Cardinals were to win this year, it might even top those.

"I think it would actually mean more to me because of the adversity a team would have to overcome to get to the World Series and win it this year," Hatfield said. "There’s added pressure because of COVID to stay healthy and safe. It’s likely we’re going to see players test positive. To battle through that and win the World Series — that would be incredible."

Michael Showers, a 2020 Normal Community graduate, is also a Cardinals fan, but isn't quite as excited about the season as Hatfield.

“I would have cared about it more if it started up earlier," Showers said. "It started kind of late. I’m glad to see some type of baseball now, though."