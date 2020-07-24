Watch now: Central Illinois Cardinals and Cubs fans ready for baseball — even with a shortened season

LINCOLN — For Travis Hatfield, opening day of baseball season carries an outsized importance — even this year.
Hatfield, like most baseball fans, is happy baseball is back. Major League Baseball returned on Thursday with two games and came back in full on Friday with a full slate of regular season games — all played in stadiums with no fans. MLB will play a 60-game regular season with expanded playoffs.
"I'm just thrilled to see baseball happening," said Hatfield, a 38-year-old St. Louis Cardinals fan from Lincoln. "I love Cardinals baseball and I'm happy to see it, even if it's just on TV."
Hatfield said, for him, opening day sets the tone of the season. The Cardinals opened their season at home against the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Cubs faced the Milwaukee Brewers at home.
"Opening day is always a big deal for me," Hatfield said. "If they come out and win on opening day, it just makes me more hopeful. This year is different because of the pandemic — it's not as exciting without fans there and when you can't go to games. But I think it's the right decision. I'll watch it on TV."
Chris Patton, a Cardinals fan from Monticello, said he would be willing to attend games in person if that option opens up — and it's safe.
“It kind of depends on where we are and what is put in place," Patton said. "I don’t know if I would and it depends on what the (COVID-19) numbers have been in that area. If there is a safe way to do it, I would love to."
Hatfield grew up a Cardinals fan, rooting for Ozzie Smith, Mark McGwire and countless others. He's celebrated three World Series championships in his lifetime (1982, 2006 and 2011), and said if the Cardinals were to win this year, it might even top those.
"I think it would actually mean more to me because of the adversity a team would have to overcome to get to the World Series and win it this year," Hatfield said. "There’s added pressure because of COVID to stay healthy and safe. It’s likely we’re going to see players test positive. To battle through that and win the World Series — that would be incredible."
Michael Showers, a 2020 Normal Community graduate, is also a Cardinals fan, but isn't quite as excited about the season as Hatfield.
“I would have cared about it more if it started up earlier," Showers said. "It started kind of late. I’m glad to see some type of baseball now, though."
Showers said the lack of fans will make the games boring.
"I just feel like the players also are not going to as excited for it," Showers said. "With no fans there the experience won’t be the same. But I am glad to see some type of baseball.”
Cardinals fans aren't the only ones excited for the season. Bloomington's Ron Juris is a rarity — both a Cubs and White Sox fan. Both teams look like contenders this year.
“I’m looking forward to it," Juris said. "I grew up on the south side of Chicago so I always liked the White Sox, and I like the Cubs just because my family were all White Sox fans and I could give them grief."
Juris said he'll take in baseball of any kind.
"I enjoy coming out to the Corn Crib, working with the kids (throwing batting practice) in the Kernels League," Juris said. "It (MLB) gives me another outlet for baseball and sports.”
Reporters Randy Reinhardt and Matthew Flaten contributed to this story.
