Watch now: Corn Crib making adjustments to accommodate Kernels Collegiate League spectators

NORMAL – Between fixed seating for about 5,000 and vast grassy areas, the Corn Crib has enjoyed plenty of room to operate since opening in 2010.
The Normal CornBelters organization plans to make good use of those expanses starting Wednesday when the Kernels Collegiate League opens a six-week run at the Corn Crib.
“We’ve been communicating with the McLean County Health Department and the state,” general manager Todd Kunze said of the return process from the COVID-19 pandemic. “We will be following all of those guidelines.”
With Phase Four of Restore Illinois beginning last week, Kunze said the team has been told games at the Corn Crib may feature “20 percent capacity on the lower end and 50 percent on the high end. We’ve been hearing different things."
“When you add the grass berms to the seats, we’re easily around the 10,000 mark (capacity),” said Kunze. “We’re really fortunate the building is the size it is. It’s a luxury to have.”
The Kernels Collegiate League will play doubleheaders beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesdays through Sundays until Aug. 9.
Wednesday’s openers feature the Gems vs. the Hoots at 5:30 p.m. with the Bobcats and CornBelters to follow with a promotion of dime hot dogs.
All four teams are populated primarily with college players from Bloomington-Normal and the surrounding area.
Fans are encouraged to wear masks while walking on the concourse. Stickers will be placed on certain rows and seats asking that people not sit there for social distancing purposes. Some seats will be tagged as reserved for season ticket holders.
“We’ll also rely on some common sense the way people are paired,” Kunze said.
The Corn Crib will offer plexiglass adorned concession stands with ballpark food such as hamburgers and hot dogs, according to Kunze, who added, “We’re working on a grilled chicken sandwich.”
Pepsi products will not be available as a fountain drink and neither will draft beer be served. Pop and beer will be sold in cans and plastic or aluminum bottles.
“The more we can minimize the contact back and forth (the better),” Kunze said.
Kunze characterized ticket sales as “incredible, ahead of last year (when the Belters played in the Prospect League). Star Wars Night (Friday) is selling really well.”
Fireworks: While Bloomington-Normal municipalities have canceled fireworks shows surrounding the Fourth of July, the Corn Crib will have postgame fireworks both Friday and Saturday.
“We’re excited we can do that,” Kunze said.
