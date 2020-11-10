Watch now: Corn Crib to be busy place in summer of 2021

Brown, the KCL’s unofficial commissioner, said he is already nearing capacity while securing player commitments to populate one Prospect League and four KCL teams.

“The majority of guys who played last year want to come back to the KCL. The kids are your best recruiters. They played in it last year, loved the model and talked to their buddies,” Brown said. “The talent level is going to be equal. It’s a matter of what kind of summer experience you want.”

The KCL was a success with both players and fans last summer largely because a high percentage of players came from Illinois State, Illinois Wesleyan and Heartland College and/or played high school baseball in Bloomington-Normal. That gave the startup operation a natural fan base of family and friends.

Brown believes the Prospect League team will attract players interested in a minor league baseball type of travel and playing in different stadiums. That will likely be a more favorable choice for players coming from a distance such as three from Penn State who have committed to the CornBelters.

The KCL offers the option of having days free for conditioning or weightlifting with games at night in one location. College coaches also frequently believe a certain type of summer ball experience will be most beneficial for each of his players.