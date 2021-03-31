Watch now: Cubs still have plenty of offense, but not for long, and future plans are unclear

Is this the last hurrah for the Chicago Cubs’ 2016 World Series core?
If so, someone may want to let Cubs GM Jed Hoyer and the Ricketts family know.
The decline since that 2016 season has been painful and, at times, hard to figure. What looked like a potential dynasty never happened because of a combination of bad money, stingy ownership, nagging injuries, and an inexplicable inability from several of their best players to perform well in high-pressure at-bats..
Last year’s strange COVID year was a bounce back in the standings after missing the playoffs in 2019, but it didn’t equate to playoff success (the Cubs lost 2-0 to the Miami Marlins in the first round). But instead of restocking a playoff roster in the offseason, the Cubs traded one of the top pitchers in baseball, Yu Darvish, to the already talent-rich San Diego Padres, and never procured a replacement. Jake Arrieta is back, but this isn’t 2015-17. Zach Davies, the main MLB asset the Cubs received in return for Darvish, is a solid pitcher, but not a Darvish replacement.
Expectations for the Cubs are at their lowest since 2015. But maybe that’s just what the core of the 2016 World Series team — Kris Bryant, Javier Baez, Anthony Rizzo and Wilson Contreras — really needs.
That group was at its best when it was, first, the underdog, then, plucky fan favorite. Once the expectations set in, it didn’t seem like they were having as much fun. Their former manager Joe Maddon famously said: “Don’t let the pressure exceed the pleasure.” But it appeared they did just that.
If that core group is healthy, having fun and playing well, the Cubs have a playoff-caliber offense.
Baez, Bryant and Rizzo all had down years during last year’s playoff run, with Ian Happ and Jason Heyward — both had OPS-plus marks over 130 — carrying the load. If those two can produce even close to that in 2021, and at least two of the big three return to form to go along with Contreras and newly acquired Joc Pederson, the NL Central will get crowded at the top.
The Cubs will be in the race as long as the pitching doesn’t completely derail them. A lot will rest on Kyle Hendricks, Arieta and Davies, with hopes that Alec Mills and Adbert Alzolay will be enough on the back end.
Not exactly inspiring. And that’s not even getting into the bullpen. Craig Kimbrel … he’s STILL the closer.
Wasn’t the plan always to build around the home grown offense by adding expensive pitching? Baez, Bryant and Rizzo are all in the final years of their contracts, and Contreras’ contract expires after 2022: Why didn’t the Cubs choose to go for it now?
Is it that Darvish was just the beginning? Maybe the Cubs deal more of their stars as the season goes on in an attempt to rebuild the minors — another tank? It might not be the worst idea.
Theo Epstein preached to fans to “trust the process,” but Epstein painstakingly laid out that process was.
We don’t quite know Hoyer’s plan. Maybe it’s to sit tight this year, sign a couple of their stars back (Baez and Bryant?), then be ready to pounce on the 2022 free agent class (Max Scherzer, Francisco Lindor, Corey Seager and Noah Syndergaard among many others).
That’s the hope. But it doesn’t necessarily give this season much appeal.
