Watch now: Cubs still have plenty of offense, but not for long, and future plans are unclear

Expectations for the Cubs are at their lowest since 2015. But maybe that’s just what the core of the 2016 World Series team — Kris Bryant, Javier Baez, Anthony Rizzo and Wilson Contreras — really needs.

That group was at its best when it was, first, the underdog, then, plucky fan favorite. Once the expectations set in, it didn’t seem like they were having as much fun. Their former manager Joe Maddon famously said: “Don’t let the pressure exceed the pleasure.” But it appeared they did just that.

If that core group is healthy, having fun and playing well, the Cubs have a playoff-caliber offense.

Baez, Bryant and Rizzo all had down years during last year’s playoff run, with Ian Happ and Jason Heyward — both had OPS-plus marks over 130 — carrying the load. If those two can produce even close to that in 2021, and at least two of the big three return to form to go along with Contreras and newly acquired Joc Pederson, the NL Central will get crowded at the top.

The Cubs will be in the race as long as the pitching doesn’t completely derail them. A lot will rest on Kyle Hendricks, Arieta and Davies, with hopes that Alec Mills and Adbert Alzolay will be enough on the back end.