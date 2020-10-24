Watch now: Ex-Illinois State player Owen Miller switches teams during pandemic

The official record for the 2020 baseball season will show Owen Miller played no games.
Don’t be fooled. Miller’s year has truly been an eventful one.
The former Illinois State standout went from spring training with the San Diego Padres to the alternate training site of the Cleveland Indians after an Aug. 31 trade.
“Things can change pretty quickly,” said Miller, whose final season at ISU was in 2018. “It makes you realize the game is a business and you understand why things happen like that.”
A productive 2019 season at Double A Amarillo elevated Miller into San Diego’s top 15 prospects.
With the Sod Poodles, Miller batted .290 with 13 home runs and 68 RBIs. A versatile infielder, Miller played 71 games at shortstop, 48 at second base and six and third base.
“I was at big league spring training. It was crazy,” Miller said of baseball’s March shutdown because of the pandemic. “They told us we were going home.”
Miller spent the next three months back home in Wisconsin. He had no shortage of workout partners.
“I was working out and spending a lot of time with my girlfriend and family,” said Miller. “My younger brother, my dad, my cousin, I always had someone to hit and throw with. It was a family affair at our local high school field when the weather got warm.”
When baseball began to return, Miller got a call from San Diego general manager AJ Preller that he would be part of the Padres “summer camp” roster.
“In San Diego for the first couple weeks I played with the big leaguers,” Miller said.
When the major league season began in late July, Miller was assigned to the team’s alternate training site at the University of San Diego.
“It was a really cool experience. I was there getting better every day and facing our pitchers,” said the Padres’ third round draft choice in 2018. “We had our individual work with our coaches. In that sense, it was like spring training. We had five-inning scrimmages four days a week. I would get a couple at-bats. It wasn’t like the real season, but anything is better than none.
“The days got repetitive. But we had to make the experience fun. We realized we were fortunate to be there.”
As August wore on, San Diego emerged as a team interested in improving their major league roster by dipping into a loaded farm system.
“A lot of us heard different talk. We knew the Padres would be aggressive at the deadline,” Miller said. “I never really put it in my mind if that actually happened.”
Miller’s friend, Taylor Trammell, was traded to Seattle along with three other minor leaguers on Aug. 30. The next day, Miller’s name was called as coveted starter Mike Clevinger was dealt to San Diego with Miller and five other players headed to Cleveland.
“Our GM told us, 'we’re trading you guys to Cleveland,' and we said our goodbyes,” said Miller. “A couple hours later I was on a flight to Cleveland, and I did all the quarantine and tests and physicals there.”
Miller’s next stop was Eastlake, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland and home of the Midwest League’s Lake County Captains to join the roster at the Indians’ alternate training site.
“It was definitely a quick turnaround,” said the 5-foot-11, 200 pounder, who began hearing from Cleveland fans on social media. “I’m from pretty close to Milwaukee. Cleveland has that same smaller Midwestern city feel to it. You can tell the city cares about their sports teams.”
Miller is currently back where he started — in Arizona. He will play in a fall instructional league and feels fortunate for the opportunity several of his former ISU teammates did not receive as the normal minor league season was not played.
“Talking to people at home for the summer, I felt for them definitely,” he said. “I couldn’t imagine being home the whole summer.”
Miller believes his path is a bit clearer to the major leagues than it was in the San Diego organization.
“They made it clear. Keep working hard and your time will come,” said Miller. “There is more of an opportunity to make an impact at the big league level in Cleveland. I’ve played short, second and third base. I even played a little first base with San Diego. I’ll play anywhere they want.”
Miller could soon be joined by his brother, Noah, as a professional player.
Noah Miller is a senior in high school who will play at Alabama.
“He’s starting to get some draft interest for next year. Teams have asked me about him,” Owen said. “It’s been fun to watch him grow in his baseball career. From an early age with Dad and me playing with him and working with him, you could always tell. He really started to grow into his body. It’s cool to see.”
Miller was a first team Missouri Valley Conference all-star in his final season at ISU. The Redbird shortstop batted .384 with six home runs and 35 RBIs.
“He made everything look easy, plays in the hole, plays on the run,” said former teammate and current Redbird Ryan Hutchinson. “He always had that mentality I’m going to get my best swing off, and more times than not he did.”
Hutchinson recalls that Miller’s talent was obvious early on.
“Three weeks into his freshman year,” Hutchinson said, “we knew we had something special.”
