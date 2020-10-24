Watch now: Ex-Illinois State player Owen Miller switches teams during pandemic

“Talking to people at home for the summer, I felt for them definitely,” he said. “I couldn’t imagine being home the whole summer.”

Miller believes his path is a bit clearer to the major leagues than it was in the San Diego organization.

“They made it clear. Keep working hard and your time will come,” said Miller. “There is more of an opportunity to make an impact at the big league level in Cleveland. I’ve played short, second and third base. I even played a little first base with San Diego. I’ll play anywhere they want.”

Miller could soon be joined by his brother, Noah, as a professional player.

Noah Miller is a senior in high school who will play at Alabama.

“He’s starting to get some draft interest for next year. Teams have asked me about him,” Owen said. “It’s been fun to watch him grow in his baseball career. From an early age with Dad and me playing with him and working with him, you could always tell. He really started to grow into his body. It’s cool to see.”

Miller was a first team Missouri Valley Conference all-star in his final season at ISU. The Redbird shortstop batted .384 with six home runs and 35 RBIs.