Watch now: Former Normal West and Illinois State pitcher Brock Stewart back with the Los Angeles Dodgers

Brock Stewart was forced to deal with a sobering reality after being released by the Chicago Cubs in late May.
Was his professional baseball career over?
“Those thoughts definitely creep into your mind,” said the former Normal West High School and Illinois State player. “But I really do think I’m in love with the process of working out and trying to get better. Being in pro ball and having success made me more hungry to get back there and stay.”
A summer away from the major leagues was devoted to training and self improvement. That effort paid off recently when Stewart agreed to a minor league contract with the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers that carries an invitation to major league spring training.
“I’m absolutely thrilled to be back with the Dodgers,” Stewart said of the team that drafted him in 2014 and gave him his first major league opportunity in 2016. “If I get a chance to help a championship team and get a World Series ring, that’s the stuff you dream about.”
The 29-year-old Stewart began the 2020 season in Arizona with the Chicago Cubs in spring training. The Cubs had selected Stewart off the Toronto roster in the Rule V Draft.
“We had meetings two weeks before everything got shut down. The team doctor was telling us how the (COVID-19) virus acts and ways to prevent getting the virus,” said Stewart. “I don’t think we thought that much about it leaving the meeting.
"Two weeks later, an NBA player tested positive and the NBA shut down. The next day I came into the clubhouse and saw on ESPN that MLB was shutting down operations and sending people home. It was a pretty surreal moment to see that.”
Stewart had made four spring training appearances with the Cubs before play was halted. He and other Cubs pitchers held regular Zoom meetings with pitching coach Tommy Hottovy with occasional pop-ins by manager David Ross.
“Toward the end of May, the director of player development called, and I figured that was not a great thing,” Stewart said. “He basically said they didn’t want control over me because they didn’t see me helping out a ton in 2020. They wanted me to be free so another team could take me.”
Stewart returned to his home in Charlotte, N.C., but his phone didn’t ring.
“I get it. I had a really tough year in 2019,” he said. “Those things together were not a recipe for major league teams really wanting me.”
Nevertheless, Stewart continued to work out and throw.
Stewart eventually returned to Bloomington-Normal to stay with his parents, former ISU baseball coach Jeff Stewart and mother Amy Stewart. Stewart worked out with another former Redbird, Josh Kauten, at K’s Academy, and threw live batting practice to players gearing up for the Kernels Collegiate League.
“Toward the end of July and August, I got the opportunity to go up to Joliet and pitch in a little independent league,” said Stewart. “I had six appearances, three starts, threw 20 or 21 innings and pitched fine. I controlled what I could control, and had more strikeouts than walks. It was good to get back on a baseball field and all that brings with it.”
Heading back to Charlotte, Stewart began working out at Tread Athletics, a metric-driven performance company that provides individualized movement assessments.
“The drills I do every day really allowed me to feel how I need to not just use my arm and hand to throw, to transfer energy through the legs to the torso area and arms,” Stewart said. “The weight lifting and conditioning portion have been awesome. I’ve been really getting after it in the weight room. I’m not throwing around a crazy amount of weight. I’m focused on explosiveness and quickness.”
Stewart then underwent Rapsodo testing, which provides detailed data on velocity and spin rate of pitches.
“After working with Tread, my velocity was back up to 95 (mph). I don’t think I’ve ever hit that in a bullpen,” said Stewart. “And everything was spinning good.”
Sending his Rapsodo video to all 30 major league teams, Stewart quickly heard back from the Dodgers.
“I’m very fortunate to be playing baseball in this era,” he said. “It’s crazy how technology has impacted my development, and I’m super thankful for that. If I didn’t have those resources, who knows if I would have a job in baseball. I would like to think so, but the last couple years have been tough.”
Stewart’s best season came in 2017 when he posted a 3.41 ERA in 34⅓ innings for the Dodgers. He made six starts among 17 appearances and registered one save. The right-hander has a 6-3 record over 105⅔ career innings.
With the continuing uncertainty regarding the start of the 2021 season, Stewart isn’t sure when he will report to spring training.
“I don’t think anybody does. It’s still a fluid situation,” said the right-hander. “I was told they think major league spring training will still be on time or close to on time. I hope we can return to normal as soon as possible.”
The pandemic has affected the Stewart family more than just limiting Brock’s baseball opportunities. His wife, Chrissy, is a part-time nurse who has traveled to Washington, D.C., San Diego, Columbia, S.C., and Midland, Texas to treat coronavirus patients.
“She is a hero,” said her husband.
