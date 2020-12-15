Watch now: Former Normal West and Illinois State pitcher Brock Stewart back with the Los Angeles Dodgers

“We had meetings two weeks before everything got shut down. The team doctor was telling us how the (COVID-19) virus acts and ways to prevent getting the virus,” said Stewart. “I don’t think we thought that much about it leaving the meeting.

"Two weeks later, an NBA player tested positive and the NBA shut down. The next day I came into the clubhouse and saw on ESPN that MLB was shutting down operations and sending people home. It was a pretty surreal moment to see that.”

Stewart had made four spring training appearances with the Cubs before play was halted. He and other Cubs pitchers held regular Zoom meetings with pitching coach Tommy Hottovy with occasional pop-ins by manager David Ross.

“Toward the end of May, the director of player development called, and I figured that was not a great thing,” Stewart said. “He basically said they didn’t want control over me because they didn’t see me helping out a ton in 2020. They wanted me to be free so another team could take me.”

Stewart returned to his home in Charlotte, N.C., but his phone didn’t ring.

“I get it. I had a really tough year in 2019,” he said. “Those things together were not a recipe for major league teams really wanting me.”