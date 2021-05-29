Watch now: Kernels Collegiate League plans to honor Brown in second season

Walk off winner pic.twitter.com/Yr6Upqwlda— Randy Reinhardt (@Pg_Reinhardt) August 10, 2020
NORMAL — Replacing the energy, passion and dedication of Mike Brown has proven an extremely difficult task for those associated with the Kernels Collegiate League.
Yet no one was about to allow a league in which Brown had taken so much pride to falter.
“That was never a consideration for me,” said Normal CornBelters president of operations Matt Stembridge. “Mike’s legacy and thumbprint is all over this thing.”
Hatched by Stembridge and Brown last summer after the pandemic shut down almost all of the collegiate summer leagues, the KCL opens its second season Sunday at the Corn Crib with a collective heavy heart and two seven-inning games beginning at 5:35 p.m.
Brown died unexpectedly on April 21 at 51.
“It’s going to be an emotional day,” said Bobcats manager Jake Wegner, whose team plays in Sunday’s second game. “It will be great to be on the ball diamond again, honoring him the best way we can by moving forward and playing baseball.”
The Bobcats’ general manager, Brown served as the KCL’s unofficial commissioner and had chosen Wegner to manage the Bobcats.
“He was a great role model and mentor for me,” Wegner said. “The legacy he left behind is tremendous. The outreach he had in the baseball community all over the Midwest, he had contacts everywhere. He was a titan of the baseball industry. I miss him a lot. I see a lot of him in me.”
Stembridge, who oversaw the business and stadium operations side of the KCL, estimates player recruitment was 60-70 percent complete at the time of Brown’s death.
“Most of what was left was pitching. We were waiting on a lot of people to say this guy is healthy or this guy threw too many innings,” said Stembridge. “His brother (John Brown) was outstanding. He gave me access to all the notes Mike had been keeping on his end.”
With help from close Brown friend Billy DuBois, Stembridge finalized the KCL rosters.
“It was a bit therapeutic talking to all the people he had been talking to,” Stembridge said. “It gave us a chance to grieve with some of those guys and pass on funny stories.”
According to Stembridge, DuBois has been a “critical cog in the wheel for us.” DuBois, who has been a past CornBelters’ assistant coach, was set to manage one of the new KCL teams but stepped down to assist in running the league.
Also lending a hand have been Randy Wittenberg and Illinois State student manager Josh Robenstein.
Alex Steinbach on his walk off hit. pic.twitter.com/RBQ97AT9h1— Randy Reinhardt (@Pg_Reinhardt) August 10, 2020
KCL teams will again be heavily populated with former Intercity high school players now on college teams along with athletes from many nearby colleges of all levels.
All uniforms will feature “MB” patches in honor of Brown. Those patches have been ordered but have yet to arrive.
With the CornBelters returning to the Prospect League, Stembridge was able to offer differing summer baseball experiences to prospective players.
Would the player get a taste of minor league-style travel and compete in different stadiums or have the stability of playing every game at the Corn Crib in the KCL.
With sparse summer league competition in 2020, the KCL featured a high level of talent, including Indiana’s McCade Brown.
The Normal West graduate boosted his profile among professional scouts considerably with a dominant KCL performance and could be a top three round selection in July’s Major League Draft.
“That was our biggest concern, how to make sure this league is really talented,” Stembridge said. “I don’t know if we’ll ever be as talented as last year. Our goal was to get as close to that as we possibly can, and I think we have exceeded expectations.”
With the CornBelters, Hoots and Gems taking their names and their jerseys back with them to the Prospect League, the KCL had to come up with three new teams to match up with the Bobcats.
The KCL decided on the BlueCaps, Howlers and Ground Sloths.
The BlueCaps are a nod to Abraham Lincoln and Central Illinois’ ties to the Civil War. The Howlers are a variation on teams that use Coyotes as a nickname.
“The challenge was to find something not under copyright, something unique, playful, something people can rally behind,” said Stembridge.
The idea for the Ground Sloths came from CornBelters’ general manager Matt Durkin.
“Matt is a really creative type. He knows a lot about marketing and social media,” Stembridge said. “Matt walked in and said you’re probably going to hate this name. But I love it and think people can get behind it. We found a graphic designer who helped us build the logo.”
Joining Wegner as KCL managers are Michael Kellar (Ground Sloths), Jon Goebel (BlueCaps) and Jonathan Brandt (Howlers).
Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt