Watch now: Kernels Collegiate League plans to honor Brown in second season

The Bobcats’ general manager, Brown served as the KCL’s unofficial commissioner and had chosen Wegner to manage the Bobcats.

“He was a great role model and mentor for me,” Wegner said. “The legacy he left behind is tremendous. The outreach he had in the baseball community all over the Midwest, he had contacts everywhere. He was a titan of the baseball industry. I miss him a lot. I see a lot of him in me.”

Stembridge, who oversaw the business and stadium operations side of the KCL, estimates player recruitment was 60-70 percent complete at the time of Brown’s death.

“Most of what was left was pitching. We were waiting on a lot of people to say this guy is healthy or this guy threw too many innings,” said Stembridge. “His brother (John Brown) was outstanding. He gave me access to all the notes Mike had been keeping on his end.”

With help from close Brown friend Billy DuBois, Stembridge finalized the KCL rosters.

“It was a bit therapeutic talking to all the people he had been talking to,” Stembridge said. “It gave us a chance to grieve with some of those guys and pass on funny stories.”