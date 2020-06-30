Watch now: Kernels Collegiate League to open season at Corn Crib

“Without this opportunity to play, we would all be getting back into it in the fall,” said McCaw, who played at Normal Community. “It’s important for everybody to get back in the swing of things out here, knock some rust off and have a lot of fun. It’s bringing back baseball we’ve been missing the last couple months. There are a lot of good players out here.”

Bobcat pitchers include ISU and Central Catholic’s Jacob Gilmore and Nick Gilhaus, an NCHS graduate playing at Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

“I played with a lot of these guys growing up,” Gilhaus said. “At this point in our careers, we’ve developed so much. We left for college and everybody has different perspectives on their games. Coming back to see how all these guys have changed and how much they’ve improved is going to be really cool to see.”

Mathieson expects solid crowds considering the number of local players involved and the general public yearning for games to attend. Even at a state-mandated 20 percent capacity, the Corn Crib could comfortably admit 2,000 or more spectators and still follow social distancing guidelines.