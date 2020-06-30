Watch now: Kernels Collegiate League to open season at Corn Crib

NORMAL – Conceived as a means to fill a void for both Central Illinois baseball players and fans, the Kernels Collegiate League launches its startup season Wednesday at the Corn Crib.
The home of the Normal CornBelters was left without a team when the Prospect League first delayed and then canceled its season. The KCL is the brainchild of Bloomington Bobcats general manager Mike Brown and CornBelters director of operations Matt Stembridge.
The result is a league of what is in effect four home teams.
The CornBelters, Bobcats, Gems and Hoots will play seven-inning doubleheaders Wednesdays through Sundays for six weeks with the first game starting at 5:30 p.m. Rosters are heavy with former Intercity high school standouts and players from Illinois State, Illinois Wesleyan and Heartland College.
Corn Crib concourse. pic.twitter.com/jwflToGbVh— Randy Reinhardt (@Pg_Reinhardt) June 29, 2020
“We’re excited about it,” Bobcats manager Jake Wegner said. “Mike Brown has been working really hard to get a lot of talent and a lot of local talent. Guys are eager to get out on the field and play some ball. The community is really excited to get out of the house and enjoy some fresh air and sunshine at the ballpark.”
Wednesday’s action pits the Gems against the Hoots at 5:30 with the Belters and Bobcats to follow.
“It’s going to be something I’ll remember for a long time,” said Belters outfielder Parker Mathieson, a former University High player who is transferring from Central Michigan to Parkland College for the coming school year. “The baseball circle in this town definitely runs really tight. I’m playing with kids I’ve looked up to and played with my entire life. It’s going to be a special opportunity.”
The Belters will be managed by Dave Garcia, who wore the same uniform for four years as an assistant coach to manager Brooks Carey when Normal was part of the independent professional Frontier League. Garcia would have been the pitching coach for Windy City had the Frontier League not canceled its season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Open up the yearbook. Here we are again,” Garcia said. “This is a very unique situation. These kids are coming off having three months off. So we’ve got kids who are well rested and healthy, but we also have kids who are not in playing shape right now.”
Garcia also expects a higher level of enthusiasm than a typical collegiate summer league.
“We have a large group of kids dying to get on the field. That’s not always the case,” he said. “After the grind of the spring season a lot of kids want to take the summer to rehab their bodies and train more rather than play a bunch of games. Given all the situations brought on by COVID-19, these kids are knocking down the door to play.”
Garcia has a pair of hard-throwing hurlers at his disposal in Indiana’s McCade Brown, a Normal West graduate, and Wesleyan ace Quinn Gudaitis.
Wegner’s Bobcats team features ISU starters Jordan Libman, Jake McCaw and Aidan Huggins as well as Michigan-bound Normal West graduate Jake Marti.
“Without this opportunity to play, we would all be getting back into it in the fall,” said McCaw, who played at Normal Community. “It’s important for everybody to get back in the swing of things out here, knock some rust off and have a lot of fun. It’s bringing back baseball we’ve been missing the last couple months. There are a lot of good players out here.”
Bobcat pitchers include ISU and Central Catholic’s Jacob Gilmore and Nick Gilhaus, an NCHS graduate playing at Wisconsin-Milwaukee.
“I played with a lot of these guys growing up,” Gilhaus said. “At this point in our careers, we’ve developed so much. We left for college and everybody has different perspectives on their games. Coming back to see how all these guys have changed and how much they’ve improved is going to be really cool to see.”
Mathieson expects solid crowds considering the number of local players involved and the general public yearning for games to attend. Even at a state-mandated 20 percent capacity, the Corn Crib could comfortably admit 2,000 or more spectators and still follow social distancing guidelines.
“I’m very excited to see how big of a crowd we draw or are allowed to draw,” said Mathieson. “I’ve had plenty of people text me who don’t even care about baseball that much. They just want to come see everybody they know. They want to see what it’s all about.”
