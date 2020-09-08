Watch now: Kindred: Lou Brock was everything you'd want from an idol and more

Among Brock’s trademarks was a fast and ferocious pop-up slide. He did it better than anyone. He stood tall as a person as well, long after his final game or Hall of Fame speech.

On that day in 1987, he signed autographs for young and old, made small talk with them and the inquisitive reporter. He asked the youngest how old they were, what position they played. He looked them in the eye and smiled broadly. He brightened all of their days, one signature at a time.

Meanwhile, he filled the scribe’s notebook with what he was doing at the time -- as a business owner, part-time baserunning/hitting coach, occasional public speaker -- and some things he hoped to do.

“I wear many hats,” he said.

Soon after, he turned reporter briefly, asking the scribe, “Are you from here? How long have you been writing? Do you enjoy it?”

The answer to the latter was yes, he enjoyed it very much. It was especially true on this day, when he met his idol and found him to be everything he imagined. And then some.